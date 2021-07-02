Image credit: Shutterstock Maharashtra SSC Result 2021 by July 15, five points students must know (representational)

Maharashtra board Class 10 or SSC result 2021 will be announced by July 15, as per information shared by School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad. The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is expected to notify the SSC result 2021 date and time soon on the official website. As exams were cancelled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, results will be calculated on the basis of the marks obtained by the student in Class 9 exams and internal assessments of Class 10.

The assessment criteria for Class 10 students have been released. Class 12 or HSC results are expected by July 31 for which, the board is yet to announce the evaluation method.

Here are five things Maharashtra Class 10 students should know about their board results and Class 11 admissions.

Maharashtra SSC results will be available on mahresult.nic.in, and maharashtraeducation.com. Last year, SSC results were declared on July 29 and the pass percentage was 95.30 per cent.

Due to cancellation of SSC exams, a Common Entrance Test (CET) for Class 11 or First Year Junior College (FYJC) admissions will be conducted this year. “While the online link to apply for this entrance test and the list of exam centres will be available post the declaration of SSC board results, the details about the likely timing and the exam format are being shared to help aspirants prepare better for the test,” state education minister had tweeted.

State Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad had earlier said that the optional exam, CET, for admission to FYJC will be held in July-end or the first week of August 2021. Furthermore, she added that on a performance basis, the preference in admission will be given to those who appear in CET. The leftover seats will be allotted to the students based on their Class 10 marks