Maharashtra Class 10 board exam cancelled: Education minister

Maharashtra has cancelled the Class 10 board exams due to rising COVID-19 cases. Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad has announced that the state has decided to cancel the SSC Class 10 board exams as the health and safety of students and teachers is their top priority.

"Given the worsening situation of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Maharashtra government has now decided to cancel the state board exams for class 10. Health and safety of students and teachers is our topmost priority", the Maharashtra school education minister said.

Given the worsening situation of the #Covid-19 pandemic, the Maharashtra government has now decided to CANCEL the state board exams for class 10th. Health & safety of students & teachers is our topmost priority.#ssc #hsc #exams — Varsha Gaikwad (@VarshaEGaikwad) April 20, 2021

Maharashtra has earlier postponed the Class 10 (SSC) and Class 12 (HSC) board exams as Varsha Gaikwad had said that Class 12 board exams in Maharashtra will be held in by the end of May and Class 10 exams will be held in June.

Now, Class 10 board exams stand cancelled and new dates for Class 12 board exams are yet to be announced.

Earlier, the board exams were scheduled to be held in the last week of April. For Classes 1 to 9 and 11, Maharashtra has already announced promotion without exams.

This comes after CBSE had cancelled Class 10 board exams and announced promotion on the basis of 'objective criterion'. It had also postponed the Class 12 board exams.