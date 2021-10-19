  • Home
Maharashtra Class 10, 12 Supplementary Exam Result Date, Time Announced

Maharashtra will declare the SSC 2021 supplementary result and HSC 2021 supplementary result tomorrow, October 20, at 1 pm on mahresult.nic.in.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Oct 19, 2021 5:54 pm IST

Maharashtra board Class 10, 12 supplementary exam results tomorrow at mahresult.nic.in
New Delhi:

Maharashtra board will declare the Supplementary exam results for the students of Class 10th and Class 12th tomorrow at 1 pm. Students can access the Maharashtra board supplementary exam results for SSC Class 10 and HSC Class 12 on the official result website of the board -- mahresult.nic.in. The Maharashtra board conducted the HSC and SSC supplementary exams in September-October. Students who were unsatisfied and wanted to improve their marks took the Maharashtra supplementary exams.

Latest: Your Class 12 score qualifies you for these Top Universities in Maharashtra - Check list here

While the Maharashtra Class 10th results were declared on July 17, the Class 12th Maharashtra board results were declared on August 3. This year, the overall pass percentage was 99.95 per cent in the Maharashtra SSC results. As per the data released by the board, 99.91 per cent of students from the Commerce stream cleared the exam, followed by 99.45 per cent of Science stream students. Arts students logged the least passing percentage- 99.83 per cent.

Maharashtra Class 10 And Class 12 Results: How To Check

Step 1: Visit the mahresult.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the designated link for Class 10 and Class 12 supplementary exam results 2021

Step 3: Enter login credentials like roll number, registration number as mentioned in the Maharashtra Class 10th SSC or Maharashtra Class 12th HSC admit cards

Step 4: Select the ‘Submit’ button

Step 5: View and download the Maharashtra Class 10th HSC or Maharashtra Class 12th SSC result 2021

While announcing the Maharashtra board Class 10, 12 supplementary exam result date and time, state School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said: "The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will declare results of Std 10th & Std 12th Supplementary Exams, 2021 on October 20 at 1 pm."

"Students can access their results at http://mahresult.nic.in," she added.

