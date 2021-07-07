Maharashtra Class 10, 12 Result: Details On Assessment, Result Date, Admission

Details on Maharashtra Class 10, 12 results

The School Education Department, Maharashtra, has already released the evaluation criteria to assess students for the cancelled Class 10 and Class 12 exams. While the State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will release the Maharashtra SSC result 2021, or Class 10 result, by July 15, the Class 12th HSC results will be announced by July 31.

Class 10th Maharashtra SSC board students will be evaluated for their cancelled board exams on the basis of the scores obtained in internal examinations of Classes 9 and 10. Maharashtra 10th Class result 2021 will be available on mahresult.nic.in and maharashtraeducation.com. Last year, SSC results were declared on July 29 and the pass percentage was 95.30 per cent.

12th result 2021 Maharashtra board will also be announced on the basis of alternative assessment criteria. To arrive at the HSC result 2021, the Maharashtra board this year will use the marks obtained in college-based exams of Class 12, and Class 11, and the three best performing subjects of Class 10 final exams.

For the theory part, 40 per cent of weightage will be provided from exams held in Class 12. The 40 per cent marks will be derived from unit tests, first-semester exams, or practice exams. For the remaining 60 per cent marks, 30 per cent will be from Class 11th Maha HSC marks and the other 30 per cent from the average of the best three performing subjects of Class 10, marks.

Admission to Maharashtra First-Year Junior Colleges (FYJC), or Class 11, is expected to start after the declaration of Class 10 Maharashtra results. Class 10 students can also appear for an optional Common Entrance Test (CET) for admission to Class 11, or FYJC.

For admissions to First-year junior colleges, students appearing for CET would be given preference on merit based on their CET scores. The candidates who have not taken the CET will be considered next for admission to Class 11 on the basis of the Maharashtra SSC 10th results.