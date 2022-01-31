  • Home
  • Maharashtra Class X-XII Offline Exams: Students Protest Near Varsha Gaikwad's Residence

Maharashtra Class X-XII Offline Exams: Students Protest Near Varsha Gaikwad's Residence

Students protested near the residence of Varsha Gaikwad demanding that offline exams for classes X to XII be cancelled.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jan 31, 2022 5:38 pm IST | Source: PTI

Image credit: Twitter @ANI
Mumbai:

Several hundred students protested on Monday near the residence of Maharashtra school education minister Varsha Gaikwad in Mumbai demanding that offline exams for classes X to XII be cancelled amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The protest took place in Ashok Mill Naka in Dharavi and police had to resort to a mild baton charge to stop them from moving towards the minister's residence in the vicinity, an official said.

The students, who had assembled from areas like Thane and Nashik besides the metropolis on the basis of information shared on social media, did not have permission for the protest, the police official added.

"No student was injured in the lathicharge. Some of them were brought to the local police station and released soon after," he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

