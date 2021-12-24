Maharashtra Class 10, 12 Board Exam Forms Can Also Be Submitted A Day Before Exam: Varsha Gaikwad

Maharashtra exempts late board exam application fee, now students can apply a day prior to exam as well

Students in Maharashtra will be able to submit Class 10 and Class 12 board exam applications even before the day of the exam, School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said Thursday, December 23. A complete exemption of late board exam fees also has been provided. “No one should miss out due to technical difficulties,” the minister said.

Latest: Your Class 12 score qualifies you for these Top Universities in Maharashtra - Check list here

Ms Gaikwad took to her social media account and said that the provision to apply for the board exams without any late fee till one day prior to the written exams has been announced while responding to a calling to attention notice in the legislative council.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

“Without paying any extra fees, students of Class 12 will be able to submit exam form till March 3, and Class 10 till March 14, Ms Gaikwad added.

The Maharashtra School Education Minister also said: “So far 14,31, 667 HSC students and 15,56,861 SSC students have enrolled for the exams. I've also assured the august house that special efforts will be made to ensure that those yet to do so fill up these forms at the earliest.”

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has released the schedule for Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC), or Class 12, and Secondary School Certificate (SSC), or Class 10, exams. As per the Maharashtra board exam schedule, the Class 12th exam will start on March 4, and Class 10 from March 15.

While the Class 10 Maharashtra board exams will conclude on April 4, Class 12 exam will end on March 30. Practical exams, grade, orals and internal assessments HSC students will be conducted from February 14 to March 3 and for SSC students, these exams will take place from February 25 to March 14.