Speaking during a meeting, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said the NEP has several new concepts, for which the state government will have to amend the existing laws.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Aug 20, 2020 10:29 pm IST | Source: PTI

Maharashtra To Form Panel For Implementation Of NEP 2020
Mumbai:

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday directed the authorities to set up a committee of experts to discuss implementation of the Centre's new National Education Policy (NEP). Speaking during a meeting, Thackeray said the NEP has several new concepts, for which the state government will have to amend the existing laws.

"The need of the hour is to have a discussion with researchers, education experts to discuss the policy, which has only been announced so far," a statement by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) quoted him as saying.

The state government has to see what changes can be accepted and what laws need to be amended, he added. Thackeray also called for removing the lacuna in the education system by enabling 100 per cent online and offline education for students in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Chief Minister has also asked officials to check with the Centre if the academic year can be shifted to January to December.

The NEP approved by the Union Cabinet last month replaces the 34-year-old National Policy on Education framed in 1986 and is aimed at paving the way for transformational reforms in school and higher education systems to make India a global knowledge superpower.

