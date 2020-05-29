Maharashtra Chief Minister To Meet Vice-Chancellors Tomorrow For Decision On Exams

Maharashtra Cm will meet University VCs tomorrow about college exams

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackrey will meet with Vice Chancellors of Universities in Maharashtra regarding the final year examination for college students. The meeting will be held at 12.30 pm.

The Minister of Higher and Technical Education in Maharashtra, Uday Samant, tweeted that the state CM will meet Vice Chancellors about a decision on college exams for final year students.

उद्या दिनांक ३० मे रोजी दुपारी १२.३० वाजता मा मुख्यमंत्री उद्धवजी ठाकरे विद्यापीठाच्या कुलगुरूंशी अंतिम वर्षाच्या परीक्षेसंदर्भात VC वरून चर्चा करणार आहेत . — Uday Samant (@samant_uday) May 29, 2020

The higher education minister had earlier requested UGC to consider promoting all students, including final year students, without exam and on the basis of internal assessment.

Maharashtra is yet to announce when the exams may be held in the state for final year students. The minister had said that exams for undergraduate courses in the state are unlikely to be held before May 31. About 30-35 lakh students are expected to appear for the college exams in Maharashtra.

Maharashtra government had earlier announced that all students of first and second year in college will be promoted without exam and that exams will be held only for third year students. The decision to hold exam for third year students amid covid-19 threat met with resistance from students who tweeted against the decision as soon as it was announced.

UGC, the regulatory body for higher education, had earlier released a revised exam calendar for universities and said that the examinations for terminal semester/year can be held between July 1 and July 15, while the intermediate semester/year exams can be held from July 16 to July 31.