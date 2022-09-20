Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde Forms Group Of Ministers For NEP Implementation

Maharashtra forms group of ministers to monitor progress of NEP implementation

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday formed a working group of ministers for the effective implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP), officials said. The group will be headed by Chief Minister Shinde himself and will comprise deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil, School Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar, Industries Minister Uday Samant, Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, Medical Education Minister Girish Mahajan and Agriculture Minister Abdul Sattar.

A task force on the NEP headed by Dr Raghunath Mashelkar, set up by the Maharashtra government, has recommended upgradation of polytechnic degree courses, statutory provisions for foreign universities and a committee on teacher training, among others, said a statement by the Chief Minister's Office.

The ministerial working group will conduct periodical review of the progress in the implementation of the NEP, it added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)