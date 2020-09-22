Maharashtra CET: Revised Exam Schedule Released; Admit Card To Be Available Soon

Maharashtra CET Cell has released a revised schedule of the Higher Education Professional Course CETs’ for the academic year 2020-21. Maharastra CET cell has revised the dates of the Maharashtra CET exam 2020 in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier, the Department of Higher and Technical Education had released the CET exam schedule on September 4. However, due to COVID-19, the Maharastra CET cell has now revised and released the dates of Higher Education Professional Courses.

The Revised Schedule of Higher Education CETs’ for Academic Year 2020-2021:

The link for downloading the Maharastra CET Hall Ticket will be published on the Course web page. The exam Centres, address, Reporting Time, Examination Start Time details will be mentioned on the Hall Ticket. Candidates are advised to check the website regularly.

Amid COVID-19, the Maharastra CET will be held following the Social Distancing Norms and the precautions to be taken by the candidates are mentioned in the Maharashtra CET Hall Ticket.

Candidates are expected to read the instructions carefully and follow the same. Candidate reporting late to the Centre will not be allowed to appear for Maharashtra CET.

Candidates must carry original Maharashtra CET Hall ticket and original Valid Photo ID and Name change document (if applicable) to the Maharashtra CET exam centre. No candidate without this document will be allowed inside the examination centre.