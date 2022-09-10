Maharashtra CET Result 2022 Dates Out; Complete List Here

  • Home
Check here the Common Entrance Test (CET) 2022 result declaration schedule.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Sep 10, 2022 10:43 pm IST

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has released a schedule for the declaration of the CET 2022 result.
Image credit: Shutterstock

Maharashtra CET Result 2022: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has released a schedule for the declaration of the Common Entrance Test (CET) 2022 result conducted for admission to various courses offered by various government, government-aided, government-aided minority, university-managed, university departments and unaided, and unaided minority institutions in the state of Maharashtra. Through the MAH CET entrance examination candidates become eligible for pursuing various programmes like LLB, MEd, BEd, BA BSc BEd, MCA, MBBS, and MMS. Earlier, the CET Cell had released a tentative schedule for the result declaration.

The official notification reads:” CET CELL had in the press note had declared the Tentative dates of declaration of result. Now CET CELL is declaring the final dates of result declaration and making the CET score card available to the eligible candidates as per the dates mentioned”.

Maharashtra CET 2022 Result Declaration Schedule

Name of CET

Date And Time of Result Declaration

MAH BEd MEd CET 2022

September 9, 7 pm onwards

MAH BPEd CET 2022

September 12, 5 pm onwards

MAH LLB Five Years CET 2022

September 11, 5 pm onwards

MAH MEd CET 2022

September 10, 7 pm onwards

MAH LLB Three Years CET 2022

September 12, 5 pm onwards

MAH BA BSc BEd CET 2022

September 10, 7 pm onwards

MAH MCA CET 2022

September 11, 5 pm onwards

MAH MHT CET 2022 For PCM and PCB Groups

September 15, 5 pm onwards

MAH MBS/MMS CET 2022

September 11, 5 pm onwards

MAH BEd (General and Special)

September 12, 5 pm onwards


The CET CELL had also conducted the re-examination of some of the CETs due to technical issues, service issues, and multiple logouts.

