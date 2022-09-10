Maharashtra CET Result 2022 Dates Out; Complete List Here

Image credit: Shutterstock The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has released a schedule for the declaration of the CET 2022 result.

Maharashtra CET Result 2022: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has released a schedule for the declaration of the Common Entrance Test (CET) 2022 result conducted for admission to various courses offered by various government, government-aided, government-aided minority, university-managed, university departments and unaided, and unaided minority institutions in the state of Maharashtra. Through the MAH CET entrance examination candidates become eligible for pursuing various programmes like LLB, MEd, BEd, BA BSc BEd, MCA, MBBS, and MMS. Earlier, the CET Cell had released a tentative schedule for the result declaration.

The official notification reads:” CET CELL had in the press note had declared the Tentative dates of declaration of result. Now CET CELL is declaring the final dates of result declaration and making the CET score card available to the eligible candidates as per the dates mentioned”.

Maharashtra CET 2022 Result Declaration Schedule

Name of CET Date And Time of Result Declaration MAH BEd MEd CET 2022 September 9, 7 pm onwards MAH BPEd CET 2022 September 12, 5 pm onwards MAH LLB Five Years CET 2022 September 11, 5 pm onwards MAH MEd CET 2022 September 10, 7 pm onwards MAH LLB Three Years CET 2022 September 12, 5 pm onwards MAH BA BSc BEd CET 2022 September 10, 7 pm onwards MAH MCA CET 2022 September 11, 5 pm onwards MAH MHT CET 2022 For PCM and PCB Groups September 15, 5 pm onwards MAH MBS/MMS CET 2022 September 11, 5 pm onwards MAH BEd (General and Special) September 12, 5 pm onwards





The CET CELL had also conducted the re-examination of some of the CETs due to technical issues, service issues, and multiple logouts.