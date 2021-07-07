Maharashtra CET Dates For Class 11 Admission To Be Announced After 10th Results: Report

Maharashtra CET dates after Class 10th SSC results

The Maharashtra Government has told the Bombay High Court today that the dates of the optional Common Entrance Test (CET) for admission to first-year junior colleges (FYJC), of Class 11, will be intimidated after the declaration of Class 10 SSC results.

The announcement came when the Government was responding to a bench at the Bombay High Court on a petition by a Class 10 student of the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) board. The petition, as per reports, seeks to quash the May 28 notification that declares "admissions to standard XI/ junior college in Maharashtra will be based on CET that will be based on SSC board syllabus."

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will release the Class 10, or SSC, results by July 15.

Class 10 students can appear for a Common Entrance Test (CET) for admission to Class 11, or FYJC. The CETs, although optional for the students, seeks to ensure uniformity and comparability in the admission process and will also ensure fair play for students across all boards.

The Optional CET will be held once the situation arising out of Covid improves, likely in July-end or August first week. According to the school education minister Varsha Gaikwad, Maharashtra CET will be held for two hours’ duration and the questions will be multiple-choice for a total of 100 marks. The syllabus, Ms Gaikwad said, will be based on the Class 10 Maharashtra Board SSC curriculum.