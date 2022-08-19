Maharashtra CET 2022 To Be Conducted Again For Candidates Affected Due To Technical Snag

Image credit: shutterstock.com MHT CET re-exam will be held on August 2 and 5

MHT CET 2022: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will conduct the Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2022 again for candidates who could not complete the examination due to technical snag. As per the official notification, the state cell will conduct re-examination for MAH-LL.B 5 years, B.Ed-M.Ed, B.P.Ed, M.Ed, LL.B-e years, B.A- B.Sc. B.Ed and B.Planning, MCA.

The MHT CET re-examination will be held on August 2 and 5 for the above mentioned courses. The re-exam registration process will be concluded on August 20. "Candidates are requested to send their queries on cetcell.reexam2022@gmail.com on or before August 20 till 5 PM. No e-mails will be considered after given period of time," the notification mentioned. ALSO READ | MHT CET 2022 Answer Key: How To Raise Objections

MHT CET 2022: Steps To Apply

Visit the MHT CET official website- cetcell.mahacet.org Click on the link- 'Apply for CET 2022 re-exam' Fill in the exam form with required documents and click on submit Once application gets submitted, download and take a print out for further reference.

Meanwhile, the MHT CET 2022 answer key will be released soon, the candidates can check and download the answer key on the official website- cetcell.mahacet.org. MHT CET is a state-level exam conducted every year for admission in BE, BTech, and BPharm courses offered by the institutions in the state.