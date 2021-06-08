  • Home
Maharashtra MHT CET 2021 Application Process Begins, Here's Direct Link

Maharashtra CET: Applicants seeking admission to undergraduate engineering and pharmacy courses will be able to apply online at mhtcet2021.mahacet.org till July 7.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jun 8, 2021 9:45 pm IST | Source: Careers360

MHT CET application starts at mhtcet2021.mahacet.org
Image credit: mhtcet2021.mahacet.org
New Delhi:

The State Common Entrance Test Cell has opened the registration window for the Maharashtra CET 2021. Applicants seeking admission to undergraduate engineering and pharmacy courses will be able to apply online at mhtcet2021.mahacet.org till July 7. The MHT CET qualifying candidates can participate in the counselling sessions for securing their admission to the undergraduate engineering and pharmacy colleges. Admission to the colleges will be based on the candidate’s MHT CET score and other educational qualifications. MHT CET Application: Click Here

MHT CET 2021: How To Apply

Step 1: Visit the official website State CET

Step Two: Click on designated MHT CET 2021 link

Step Three: Register with the names and contact information of

Step Four: Login with the system-generated credentials

Step Five: Fill the MHT CET application form and submit

MHT CET 2021 Application Form: Direct Link

While applying for the MHT CET 2021 application, the students under unreserved categories will have to pay Rs 800 online and for students belonging to reserved categories, the MHT CET application fee is Rs 600.

MHT CET conducted for admission to BE, BTech, BPharm or DPharm courses is held for two groups -- Physics, Chemistry and Biology (PCB) and Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (PCM). The questions of MHT CET 2021, as per the exam pattern issued by the CET Cell, will be based on the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Education syllabus. 20 per cent weightage will be given to Class 11 syllabus and the remaining 80 per cent to Class 12 syllabus of the Maharashtra board. The difficulty level of MHT CET 2021 will be comparable to that of JEE Main and NEET, a statement issued in this regard earlier said.

The MHT CET 2021 questions will be set on the whole Maharashtra board 2021 syllabus of Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and Biology. However questions from the deleted portion of the syllabus will not be asked.

