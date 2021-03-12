MHT CET 2020: Second Seat Allotment List For LLB 5 Years To Be Released Today

  • Home
Maharashtra CET 2020: Second Seat Allotment List For LLB 5 Years To Be Released Today

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has revised the counselling schedule for the LLB five years programme for the examination held last year. The second list of seat allotment will be released today, March 12, at around 3 pm.

Education | Edited by Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Mar 12, 2021 1:55 pm IST

New Delhi:

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has revised the counselling schedule for the LLB five years programme for the examination held last year. According to the schedule released at the official site, cetcelladmissions.mahait.org, the second list of seat allotment will be released today, March 12, at around 3 pm.

The candidates will be required to report at the allotted college with provisional allotment letters from March 13 to March 16, 2021, at the respective law colleges.

Important Dates:

  • Colleges will upload the admitted candidates’ status online for all admitted candidates of second-round from March 13 to March 17
  • Law colleges will display the vacant seats from March 18 (5 pm onwards)
  • The candidates will be required to fill their college option form online for an institutional level round (ACAP seat) from March 19 to March 22
  • Display of merit list (institute level round- ACAP seats) and (Management quota seats for unaided institutions) on March 24 (11 am onwards)
  • Law colleges will admit candidates as per the merit list and generate provisional admission letter from March 25 to March 27
  • Colleges will upload the admitted students' status online from March 26 to March 30
  • Cut-off date for admission is March 31, 2021 (No admissions beyond cut-off date is allowed)
