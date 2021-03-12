MHT CET 2020: Second Seat Allotment List For LLB 5 Years To Be Released Today

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has revised the counselling schedule for the LLB five years programme for the examination held last year. According to the schedule released at the official site, cetcelladmissions.mahait.org, the second list of seat allotment will be released today, March 12, at around 3 pm.

The candidates will be required to report at the allotted college with provisional allotment letters from March 13 to March 16, 2021, at the respective law colleges.

Important Dates: