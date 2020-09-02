Maharashtra CET 2020 From October 1: Education Minister

  • Home
The MHT CET is conducted for admission to engineering and pharmacy courses such as BE, BTech, BPharm or DPharm programmes in the colleges of Maharashtra.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Sep 2, 2020 6:35 pm IST

New Delhi:

The Department of Higher and Technical Education Maharashtra has announced that the MHT CET will be held between October 1 and October 15.

The Education Minister Uday Samant took to Twitter to announce this development. The minister said: "The Department of Higher and Technical Education is trying to conduct the State Common Entrance Test (MHT-CET) for admission to various courses through CET Cell from 1st October to 15th October 2020. A revised schedule will be announced soon. Students should continue their studies."

