Maharashtra CET 2020 From October 1: Education Minister

The Department of Higher and Technical Education Maharashtra has announced that the MHT CET will be held between October 1 and October 15.

The Education Minister Uday Samant took to Twitter to announce this development. The minister said: "The Department of Higher and Technical Education is trying to conduct the State Common Entrance Test (MHT-CET) for admission to various courses through CET Cell from 1st October to 15th October 2020. A revised schedule will be announced soon. Students should continue their studies."