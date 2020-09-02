Maharashtra CET 2020 From October 1: Education Minister
The MHT CET is conducted for admission to engineering and pharmacy courses such as BE, BTech, BPharm or DPharm programmes in the colleges of Maharashtra.
The Department of Higher and Technical Education Maharashtra has announced that the MHT CET will be held between October 1 and October 15.
The Education Minister Uday Samant took to Twitter to announce this development. The minister said: "The Department of Higher and Technical Education is trying to conduct the State Common Entrance Test (MHT-CET) for admission to various courses through CET Cell from 1st October to 15th October 2020. A revised schedule will be announced soon. Students should continue their studies."
उच्च व तंत्रशिक्षण विभाग सीईटी सेल मार्फत विविध अभ्यासक्रमांच्या प्रवेशासाठी राज्य सामायिक प्रवेश परीक्षा (एमएचटी-सीईटी) दिनांक १ ऑक्टोबर ते १५ ऑक्टोबर २०२० दरम्यान घेण्याचा प्रयत्न आहे. याचे सुधारित वेळापत्रक लवकरच जाहीर करण्यात येईल. विद्यार्थ्यांनी आपला अभ्यास चालू ठेवावा.— Uday Samant (@samant_uday) September 2, 2020