Maharashtra CAP 2022: MHT CET Round-1 Web-Option Entry Starts For BE, BTech Admission

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell which is administering the centralised admission process (CAP) for BE and BTech courses has started the web-option entry for round-1 counselling. Candidates will have to enter their preferences for BE and BTech courses and colleges prior to the MHT CET 2022 CAP rounds. The MHT CET CAP 2022 web option entry window will close on October 15. Candidates can submit their MHT CET web-options for CAP round-1 on cetcell.mahacet.org or fe2022.mahacet.org.

During the MHT CET 2022 web-option entry, an applicant can fill a maximum of 300 choices of colleges and courses in decreasing order of their preference. The MHT CET 2022 web-option will be considered as final for preparing the MHT CET allotment list.

The MHT CET 2022 counselling provisional allotment list for the first phase will issued on October 18. Candidates can accept seats between October 19 and 21 (3 pm), while they can report to the allotted institute and confirm admission from October 19 to 21.

MHT CET 2022 Application: How To Submit Web-Options