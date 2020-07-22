  • Home
  • Education
  • Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2020: Over 17 Lakh Students Await Results

Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2020: Over 17 Lakh Students Await Results

Once MSBSHSE release the Maharashtra SSC results, students can access it through the board’s official websites: mahresult.nic.in, maharashtraeducation.com, mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in.

Education | Written By Atul Krishna | Updated: Jul 22, 2020 10:51 am IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Maharashtra HSC, SSC Result 2020 Date: Results Will Be Declared In July
Goa Board To Declare Class 10 Result On July 28
NID DAT Mains Result 2020 Declared; Check Here For Details
Ind-SAT 2020: India Conducts The First Test Under ‘Study In India' Programme Online
JEE Main, JEE Advanced: Latest Updates On Engineering Admission This Year
RBSE 10th Result Expected Soon
Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2020: Over 17 Lakh Students Await Results
MSBSHSE is expected to release SSC Result 2020 in the coming week
Image credit: Shuttestock
New Delhi:

The Mahrashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, or MSBSHSE, is yet to announce the Maharashtra SSC Results. Going by last year’s pattern, the board is likely to release the Maharashtra Board Class 10th Results in the coming week. MSBSHSE had already declared the Maharashtra Class 12 results on July 16. Once released, students can access the SSC result 2020 through the board’s official websites: mahresult.nic.in, maharashtraeducation.com, mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in.

The Maharashtra SSC exams were scheduled to be held between March 3 and March 23 but, On March 21, the Maharashtra government had announced that the last paper of the SSC exam, was postponed in view of the coronavirus outbreak. On April 12, School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad announced that these last ssc exams for Geography and work experience were cancelled.

MSBSHSE later announced that the marks of five other SSC papers would be taken to consideration to draw an average score for the Geography paper which was cancelled due to the outbreak.

"Since the pending Geography paper was cancelled, the board has decided to award SSC students an average of marks obtained in written examination of other subjects," MSBSHSE stated in a notification.

The state government also cancelled the Class 9 and Class 11 examinations and said that the students will be promoted to the next grade based on their performance in the first semester. A total of 17,65,000 students had registered for class 10 board exam in Maharashtra.

Click here for more Education News
Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) Maharashtra SSC board result
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
'Only Pass Marks For Class 12 Needed': Admission Rules Eased For NITs
'Only Pass Marks For Class 12 Needed': Admission Rules Eased For NITs
Goa Board To Declare Class 10 Result On July 28
Goa Board To Declare Class 10 Result On July 28
DUET Exam: Eligibility Criteria, Application Form
DUET Exam: Eligibility Criteria, Application Form
MP PPT 2020: PEB To Release Admit Cards Of Diploma Programmes Soon, Check Details
MP PPT 2020: PEB To Release Admit Cards Of Diploma Programmes Soon, Check Details
31 Students Move Supreme Court Against UGC’s Final Exam Rules
31 Students Move Supreme Court Against UGC’s Final Exam Rules
.......................... Advertisement ..........................