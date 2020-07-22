Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2020: Over 17 Lakh Students Await Results

Image credit: Shuttestock MSBSHSE is expected to release SSC Result 2020 in the coming week

The Mahrashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, or MSBSHSE, is yet to announce the Maharashtra SSC Results. Going by last year’s pattern, the board is likely to release the Maharashtra Board Class 10th Results in the coming week. MSBSHSE had already declared the Maharashtra Class 12 results on July 16. Once released, students can access the SSC result 2020 through the board’s official websites: mahresult.nic.in, maharashtraeducation.com, mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in.

The Maharashtra SSC exams were scheduled to be held between March 3 and March 23 but, On March 21, the Maharashtra government had announced that the last paper of the SSC exam, was postponed in view of the coronavirus outbreak. On April 12, School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad announced that these last ssc exams for Geography and work experience were cancelled.

MSBSHSE later announced that the marks of five other SSC papers would be taken to consideration to draw an average score for the Geography paper which was cancelled due to the outbreak.

"Since the pending Geography paper was cancelled, the board has decided to award SSC students an average of marks obtained in written examination of other subjects," MSBSHSE stated in a notification.

The state government also cancelled the Class 9 and Class 11 examinations and said that the students will be promoted to the next grade based on their performance in the first semester. A total of 17,65,000 students had registered for class 10 board exam in Maharashtra.