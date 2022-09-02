Maharashtra Board Announces SSC, HSC Supplementary Results 2022

Image credit: shutterstock.com Maharashtra SSC, HSC supplementary scorecard available at mahresults.nic.in

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Results 2022: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) announced the results for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) supplementary examinations. The Maharashtra supplementary result 2022 is available on the official website- mahresult.nic.in. Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Results 2022 Live

The SSC, HSC supplementary results is available on the official websites- mahresult.nic.in, hscresult.mkcl.org and hsc.mahresults.org.in. A total of students cleared the SSC supplementary exam, while students got qualified in the HSC supplementary exam.

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Result 2022: How To Download Scorecard