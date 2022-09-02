Maharashtra Board Announces SSC, HSC Supplementary Results 2022

Maharashtra Board SSC, HSC Supplementary Results 2022 Out
MSBSHSE SSC, HSC Supplementary Results 2022: The Maharashtra supplementary result 2022 is available on the official website- mahresult.nic.in
Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Results 2022: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) announced the results for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) supplementary examinations. The Maharashtra supplementary result 2022 is available on the official website- mahresult.nic.in. Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Results 2022 Live
The SSC, HSC supplementary results is available on the official websites- mahresult.nic.in, hscresult.mkcl.org and hsc.mahresults.org.in. A total of students cleared the SSC supplementary exam, while students got qualified in the HSC supplementary exam.
Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Result 2022: How To Download Scorecard
- Go to the official website – mahresults.nic.in
- Click on the HSC or SSC result link on the homepage
- Enter the login credentials- roll number, date of birth
- Maharashtra SSC, HSC supplementary exam results 2022 will be displayed on the computer screen
- Download the scorecard and take the printout for future reference.