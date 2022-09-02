  • Home
  • Education
  • Maharashtra Board SSC, HSC Supplementary Results 2022 Out

Maharashtra Board SSC, HSC Supplementary Results 2022 Out

MSBSHSE SSC, HSC Supplementary Results 2022: The Maharashtra supplementary result 2022 is available on the official website- mahresult.nic.in

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Sep 2, 2022 1:24 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Live
Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Results 2022 (Out) Live: Class 10, 12 Results At Mahresult.nic.in
Maharashtra Board Announces SSC, HSC Supplementary Results 2022
Maharashtra 10th SSC, 12th HSC Supplementary Results 2022 Today; Official Websites, Time
Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Result 2022 Tomorrow
Maharashtra HSC Result 2022 Declared LIVE: MSBSHSE MH 12th Results At Mahresult.nic.in, How to Check, Toppers
Maharashtra HSC Result 2022 Declared; 94.22% Pass, Girls Outperform Boys
Maharashtra Board SSC, HSC Supplementary Results 2022 Out
Maharashtra SSC, HSC supplementary scorecard available at mahresults.nic.in
Image credit: shutterstock.com

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Results 2022: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) announced the results for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) supplementary examinations. The Maharashtra supplementary result 2022 is available on the official website- mahresult.nic.in. Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Results 2022 Live

Latest: MHT CET 2022 Mock Test to crack exam with Good ScoreClick here 
Don't Miss: Best Courses after 12th Science/Arts/Commerce, Get it Here
Browse: Best Colleges in Maharashtra after 12th, Access Now!
Recommended: Check top 100 career options after class 12th. Download Free!

The SSC, HSC supplementary results is available on the official websites- mahresult.nic.in, hscresult.mkcl.org and hsc.mahresults.org.in. A total of students cleared the SSC supplementary exam, while students got qualified in the HSC supplementary exam.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Result 2022: How To Download Scorecard

  1. Go to the official website – mahresults.nic.in
  2. Click on the HSC or SSC result link on the homepage
  3. Enter the login credentials- roll number, date of birth
  4. Maharashtra SSC, HSC supplementary exam results 2022 will be displayed on the computer screen
  5. Download the scorecard and take the printout for future reference.
Click here for more Education News
Maharashtra HSC result Maharashtra SSC Class 10 Supplementary Results
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Results 2022 (Out) Live: Class 10, 12 Results At Mahresult.nic.in
Live | Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Results 2022 (Out) Live: Class 10, 12 Results At Mahresult.nic.in
NEET 2022: Previous Year Cut-Off For MBBS Admission To Government Medical College
NEET 2022: Previous Year Cut-Off For MBBS Admission To Government Medical College
BITSAT Fee Structure 2022: Tuition, Hostel, Check Components Of Fees Here
BITSAT Fee Structure 2022: Tuition, Hostel, Check Components Of Fees Here
Maharashtra Board Announces SSC, HSC Supplementary Results 2022
Maharashtra Board Announces SSC, HSC Supplementary Results 2022
TS SSC Supplementary Results 2022 Out; Direct Link, How To Download Score Card
TS SSC Supplementary Results 2022 Out; Direct Link, How To Download Score Card
.......................... Advertisement ..........................