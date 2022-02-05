Maharashtra SSC, HSC Question Banks 2022 Released; Here's How To Download

Image credit: Shutterstock Maharashtra HSC exams will be conducted from March 4 to April 30 and practicals will be held from February 14 to March 3.

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Exams 2022: The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Maharashtra has released question banks 2022 for SSC or Class 10 and HSC or Class 12 board examination students. The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) had earlier announced that it will conduct the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams as per schedule, and offline, despite demands from students to conduct these exams online.

Candidates appearing for the Maharashtra SSC, HSC exams can now download the question banks through the official website-- maa.ac.in.

"To help students of class Xth & XIIth prepare for the state board exams, @scertmaha will be providing subjectwise question banks. These will be available at maa.ac.in Students should avail themselves of the benefit,” State Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad tweeted.

Varsha Gaikwad further said, “These question banks will help students in their self study, understand the exam pattern and better their preparations for the upcoming exams.”

Maharashtra HSC exams will be conducted from March 4 to April 30 and practicals will be held from February 14 to March 3. The board has also announced dates for "out of turn” exams between March 31 and April 18 to conduct practicals, internal or oral examinations for students who are unable to appear for exams on the scheduled dates.

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Question Banks 2022: How To Download

1. Visit the official website-- maa.ac.in.

2. On the homepage, click on the 'Question Paper' link.

3. Select the class for which you want to download the question banks.

4. Download the question banks.

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Question Banks 2022: Direct Link

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the board will not charge any extra fees for the out of turn exams.

Maharashtra SSC theory exams will take place from March 15 to April 4 and practicals or oral examination will be held between February 25 to March 3.

The out-of-turn exam for SSC students will be conducted between April 5 and April 22.

According to the board officials, 16,25,311 students have applied for SSC exams and 14,72,562 have applied for HSC exams so far.

This year, there will be no fixed exam centres and students will write their papers from their respective schools and junior colleges, the board informed.