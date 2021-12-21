  • Home
Maharashtra Board SSC, HSC Exams 2022 Schedule Released; Check 10th, 12th Dates

Maharashtra Board 12th exam will commence on March 4, while 10th exam on March 15. The detail exam schedule is available on the official website- mahahsc.in

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Dec 21, 2021 3:09 pm IST | Source: Careers360

Check Maharashtra Board SSC, HSC exams schedule
Image credit: shutterstock.com
New Delhi:

Maharashtra Board SSC, HSC Exam Dates 2022: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has released the schedule for Higher Secondary Certificate and Secondary School Certificate (HSC, SSC) exams. As per the schedule, the class 10, 12 exams will commence in March. The 12th exam will commence on March 4, while 10th exam on March 15. The detail exam schedule is available on the official website- mahahsc.in.

Latest: Your Class 12 score qualifies you for these Top Universities in Maharashtra - Check list here

State Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad tweeted, “The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education has issued subject wise timetable for the 2021-22 board exams of Std.10th (SSC) & Std. 12th (HSC).The same can be accessed at mahahsscboard.in. Wishing all students the best of luck!! @msbshse @MahaDGIPR.”

The class 10 board exams will conclude on April 4, while class 12 exam on March 30. Practical exams, grade, orals and internal assessments HSC students will be conducted from February 14 to March 3 and for SSC students, these exams will take place from February 25 to March 14. Detailed time table for these exams will be released later.

The education minister earlier said that health and wellbeing of students is a priority for the government. “To ensure a conducive environment for the students, we held a series of consultations with schools, principals, headmasters, teachers and experts regarding the assessment mode & exam schedule. Their suggestions were incorporated,” Gaikwad said. All exams would be conducted in compliance with COVID-19 safety norms, the minister added.

The HSC results will be announced by the second week of June and SSC results by the second week of July, 2022.

