Maharashtra Board SSC Exam 2022: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will conduct the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) or Class 10 board exam 2022 from today, March 15. As per the MSBSHSE schedule, the Maharashtra SSC exam will be conducted from March 15 to April 4 at exam centres across the state.

The Maharashtra SSC exams 2022 will be held in two shifts, morning shift from 10:30 am to 2 pm, and afternoon shift from 3 pm to 6:30 pm.

Students must carry their admit cards along with them to get entry inside the examination hall. The admit cards have been released on the official website of the board and to download it, students or schools need to login with their user ID and password.

Maharashtra SSC Board Exam 2022: Important Guidelines

Students must carry Maharashtra SSC admit cards to the exam centre.

Candidates must reach the examination centre 30 minutes before the reporting time.

Students need to follow Covid-19 guidelines strictly, should wear masks and carry hand sanitisers, without it they will not be allowed in the exam.

More than 25 students will not permitted in a class. This has been done in order to maintain social distancing.

Maharashtra Board will provide medical help at all exam centres this time to ensure that the students do not face any problems.

The number of exam centres has been increased by almost 4 times to accomodate students with COVID-19 safety protocols.

The banned items in the exam centre include mobile phones, electronic devices, headphones, and any other electronic gadgets.

The Maharashtra board has decided to go with offline exams this year, despite a section of students requesting online exams in view of COVID-19.

For details on Maharashtra SSC, HSC exams, please visit the website- mahahsc.in.