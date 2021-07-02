Maharashtra Class 12 marks formula released

The Maharashtra Government on Friday, July 2, has announced the method the Maharashtra HSC board will apply to arrive at Class 12 results for the cancelled board exams. As the Class 12 exams were cancelled, the Maharashtra board this year will use the marks obtained in college-based exams of Class 12, and Class 11, and the three best performing subjects of Class 10 final exams.

Recommended: Know about various Careers after 12th based on your stream. Click here to Download Free E-Book.

For the practical component, the Maharashtra Class 12 marks will be awarded on the basis of the board’s existing policy on practical exams.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

In the theory portion, 40 per cent of weightage will be provided from exams held in Class 12. These exams, the Maharashtra HSC board says, can be unit tests, first-semester exams, or practice exams. For the remaining 60 per cent marks, 30 per cent will be derived from Class 11th Maha HSC marks and the other 30 per cent from the average of the best three performing subjects of Class 10, marks.

While announcing the Class 12 HSC Maharashtra board evaluation criteria, the state School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad also said: “The same method of evaluation will be used for students who were to appear for minimum competency vocational courses, bifocal vocational courses and courses aligned with the National Skills Qualification Framework.”

Highlights On Class 12 Evaluation Criteria