  • Home
  • Education
  • Maharashtra Board Result 2021: Here's How Class 12 Marks Will Be Calculated

Maharashtra Board Result 2021: Here's How Class 12 Marks Will Be Calculated

Maharashtra HSC Result: As the Class 12 exams were cancelled, the Maharashtra board this year will use the marks obtained in college-based exams of Class 12, and Class 11, and the three best performing subjects of Class 10 final exams.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jul 2, 2021 7:45 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Maharashtra HSC Result 2021: Varsha Gaikwad Announces Class 12 Evaluation Criteria
Maharashtra Class 10, 12 Result 2021: List Of Official Websites, Recent Updates
Maharashtra Class 10 Result By July 15, FYJC Admissions Through Common Entrance Test: Varsha Gaikwad
Latest Update On Maharashtra HSC Class 12 Result, Marking Scheme
Maharashtra HSC Result 2021: Government Permits ‘All Pass’, Criteria Soon
No State Board Exams For Classes 10, 12 In Maharashtra: Minister
Maharashtra Board Result 2021: Here's How Class 12 Marks Will Be Calculated
Maharashtra Class 12 marks formula released
New Delhi:

The Maharashtra Government on Friday, July 2, has announced the method the Maharashtra HSC board will apply to arrive at Class 12 results for the cancelled board exams. As the Class 12 exams were cancelled, the Maharashtra board this year will use the marks obtained in college-based exams of Class 12, and Class 11, and the three best performing subjects of Class 10 final exams.

Recommended: Know about various Careers after 12th based on your stream. Click here to Download Free E-Book. 

For the practical component, the Maharashtra Class 12 marks will be awarded on the basis of the board’s existing policy on practical exams.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

In the theory portion, 40 per cent of weightage will be provided from exams held in Class 12. These exams, the Maharashtra HSC board says, can be unit tests, first-semester exams, or practice exams. For the remaining 60 per cent marks, 30 per cent will be derived from Class 11th Maha HSC marks and the other 30 per cent from the average of the best three performing subjects of Class 10, marks.

While announcing the Class 12 HSC Maharashtra board evaluation criteria, the state School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad also said: “The same method of evaluation will be used for students who were to appear for minimum competency vocational courses, bifocal vocational courses and courses aligned with the National Skills Qualification Framework.”

Highlights On Class 12 Evaluation Criteria

  • Class 12 students will be marked on the basis of scores obtained in Class 10, Class 11 and Class 12 college-based exams

  • The three best performing subjects of Class 10, or SSC final exams, will be used to arrive at the Maharashtra board HSC result

  • Students not satisfied with the marks allotted as per the Maharashtra board evaluation criteria can also appear in the next couple of examinations for improvement in scores to be conducted by the board when Covid situation normalises

  • For private, repeater and those students who were to appear for exams of isolated subjects in Maha HSC 12th exams, separate assessment plans have been prepared

  • For Maharashtra board Class 12 HSC improvement students, the cancelled board exam won't be counted as a missed opportunity, and they can still avail their eligible number of attempts

Click here for more Education News
Maharashtra HSC result maharashtra board result
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Maharashtra HSC Result 2021: Varsha Gaikwad Announces Class 12 Evaluation Criteria
Maharashtra HSC Result 2021: Varsha Gaikwad Announces Class 12 Evaluation Criteria
Maharashtra Government Mulling Resumption Of Classes At Medical Colleges: Ajit Pawar
Maharashtra Government Mulling Resumption Of Classes At Medical Colleges: Ajit Pawar
Pune University Releases Online Exam Guidelines; Exams From July 12
Pune University Releases Online Exam Guidelines; Exams From July 12
RTMNU Result 2021 Announced For Different Courses, Here’s Direct Link
RTMNU Result 2021 Announced For Different Courses, Here’s Direct Link
Haryana Board 12th Result 2021 Expected Soon: Where And How To Check
Haryana Board 12th Result 2021 Expected Soon: Where And How To Check
.......................... Advertisement ..........................