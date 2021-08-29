Maharashtra Board Releases Schedule For Class 10th, 12th Supplementary Exams

  • Home
Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has announced the schedule for Higher Secondary Certificate and Secondary School Certificate (HSC, SSC) exams.

Education | Written By Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Aug 29, 2021 10:16 pm IST

MSBSHSE has announced the schedule for HSC SSC exams 2021
New Delhi:

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has announced the schedule for Higher Secondary Certificate and Secondary School Certificate (HSC, SSC) exams. According to the official schedule, Class 10, 12 supplementary exams (theory) will be held from September 16 to October 11 for general and bi focal courses, and from September 16 to October 8 for vocational courses.

Latest: Your Class 12 score qualifies you for these Top Universities in Maharashtra - Check list here

The complete schedule was notified through the official website and Varsha Eknath Gaikwad, Minister of School Education announced the dates through her Twitter account as well.

Prof Varsha tweeted: "SSC supplementary examinations 2021 (theory)will be held from Sept 22 to October 8, while HSC supplementary examinations (theory) will take place from September 16 to October 11 for general & bi focal courses, and from September 16 to October 8 for vocational courses."

This year, Maharashtra Class 10, 12 results were based on alternative assessment. State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) declared the Maharashtra SSC result 2021, or Class 10 result, on July 16, and the Class 12th HSC results were announced on August 3.

Students must visit the official website of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education, Pune- mahahsscboard.in to get more updates and details regarding the Class 10, 12 supplementary exams 2021.

The Maharashtra Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education is holding 10th and 12th Supplementary Exams in Pune, Mumbai, Nagpur, Nashik, Aurangabad, Kolhapur, Amravati, Latur, and Konkan in 2021. Students should take note of these dates and solely follow the dates listed on the MSBSHSE's official website.

Read the complete notice here

Maharashtra SSC Class 10 Supplementary Results
