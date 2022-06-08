Maharashtra Board To Announce HSC Result 2022 Today

Image credit: shutterstock.com MSBSHSE HSC result will be available at maharesult.nic.in, hscresult.mkcl.org

MSBSHSE HSC Result 2022: The Maharashtra Board (MSBSHSE) will declare the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) Class 12 exam result 2022 on Wednesday, June 8. The HSC, 12th exam result 2022 will be available on the websites- maharesult.nic.in, hscresult.mkcl.org after 1 PM. They can also check the HSC result 2022 via SMS, need to send the seat number to 57766.

Education Minister Varsha Eknath Gaikwad tweeted, "Results for HSC exams held in March-April 2022 by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will be announced online on 8th June at 1 pm."

"The subject wise edited marks of the students registered for the examination through 9 divisional education boards namely Pune, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Mumbai, Kolhapur, Amravati, Nashik, Latur, Konkan will be available on the next official website after 1 pm tomorrow," the minister added.

To check HSC result 2022 through the websites- maharesult.nic.in, hscresult.mkcl.org, students need to use their roll number and date of birth. HSC, 12th result 2022 will appear on the screen, download and take a print out for further reference.

A total of 14.85 lakh (14,85,191) students appeared for the Maharashtra Board HSC exam 2022- 8.17 lakh male and 6.68 lakh female students. The HSC exam 2022 was held from March 4 to April 7, 2022.

Last year, a total of 99.63 per cent students cleared the HSC, Class 12 exam successfully. For details on HSC exam result, please visit the website- mahahsscboard.in.