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Maharashtra Board HSC, SSC Date Sheet 2027 Out: Check Class 10, 12 Subject-Wise Exam Dates

The Maharashtra Board Class 10th and 12th date sheet has been released for the academic session 2027. The HSC exam is set to begin from February 8, 2027 and the Class 10th exam will be conducted from February 15, 2027.

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Maharashtra Board HSC, SSC Date Sheet 2027 Out: Check Class 10, 12 Subject-Wise Exam Dates
The Maharashtra Board SSC, HSC exam will be conducted in two shifts.
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MSBSHSE Class 10, 12 Exam Date Sheet 2027: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has released the exam time table for the 2027 academic session for the students appearing for the HSC and SSC board exam. The Maharashtra Board class 12th theory exam is set to be conducted from February 8, 2027 to March 11, 2027. The SSC exam will begin on February 15, 2027 and will conclude on March 15, 2027.

The Maharashtra Board SSC, HSC exam will be conducted in two shifts, the first shift will be held from 11 am to 2 pm and the second shift will run from 3 pm to 6 pm. The class 12th date sheet includes exam details of general, vocational and bifocal courses. 

Class 10th, 12th students can now download the detailed subject-wise exam schedule from the official website, mahahsscboard.in.

Click here to download HSC timetable 2027

MSBSHSE Class 12th Date Sheet 2027

Students can check the subject-wise HSC board exam dates below: 

DateSession 1Session 2
February 8, 2027English-
February 9, 2027HindiGerman, Japanese, Chinese, Persian
February 10, 2027Marathi, Gujarati, Kannada, Sindhi, Arabic, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu, Punjabi, BengaliUrdu, French, Spanish, Pali
February 11, 2027Marathi Prakrit, SanskritArdhamagadhi, Russian, Arabic
February 12, 2027Logic, Physics-
February 13, 2027Organisation of Commerce and Management-
February 15, 2027-Secretarial Practice, Home Management, Education
February 16, 2027ChemistryPolitical Science
February 17, 2027Economics-
February 18, 2027Child Development, Agriculture Science and Technology, Animal Science and Technology-
February 20, 2027Mathematics and Statistics (A/S/C), Mathematics and Statistics (B/S/C)Percussion Instruments (A)
February 22, 2027GeologyCo-operation
February 23, 2027Biology, History and Development of Indian Music-
February 24, 2027Food Science and TechnologyPhilosophy, History of Art and Appreciation, Sanskrit Shastra and Art (Architecture)
February 25, 2027Book-Keeping and AccountancyTextiles
February 26, 2027-Defence Studies
February 27, 2027Psychology-
March 2, 2027Vocational subjectsVocational and bifocal course papers
March 3, 2027Geography-
March 4, 2027Occupational Orientation, Library and Information ScienceVocational and bifocal course papers
March 5, 2027History-
March 8, 2027bifocal Course Paper-I-
March 9, 2027Sociology-
March 11, 2027bifocal Course Paper-II-


 

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