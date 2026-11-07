Maharashtra Board HSC, SSC Date Sheet 2027 Out: Check Class 10, 12 Subject-Wise Exam Dates

MSBSHSE Class 10, 12 Exam Date Sheet 2027: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has released the exam time table for the 2027 academic session for the students appearing for the HSC and SSC board exam. The Maharashtra Board class 12th theory exam is set to be conducted from February 8, 2027 to March 11, 2027. The SSC exam will begin on February 15, 2027 and will conclude on March 15, 2027.

The Maharashtra Board SSC, HSC exam will be conducted in two shifts, the first shift will be held from 11 am to 2 pm and the second shift will run from 3 pm to 6 pm. The class 12th date sheet includes exam details of general, vocational and bifocal courses.

Class 10th, 12th students can now download the detailed subject-wise exam schedule from the official website, mahahsscboard.in.

Click here to download HSC timetable 2027

MSBSHSE Class 12th Date Sheet 2027

Students can check the subject-wise HSC board exam dates below:

Date Session 1 Session 2 February 8, 2027 English - February 9, 2027 Hindi German, Japanese, Chinese, Persian February 10, 2027 Marathi, Gujarati, Kannada, Sindhi, Arabic, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu, Punjabi, Bengali Urdu, French, Spanish, Pali February 11, 2027 Marathi Prakrit, Sanskrit Ardhamagadhi, Russian, Arabic February 12, 2027 Logic, Physics - February 13, 2027 Organisation of Commerce and Management - February 15, 2027 - Secretarial Practice, Home Management, Education February 16, 2027 Chemistry Political Science February 17, 2027 Economics - February 18, 2027 Child Development, Agriculture Science and Technology, Animal Science and Technology - February 20, 2027 Mathematics and Statistics (A/S/C), Mathematics and Statistics (B/S/C) Percussion Instruments (A) February 22, 2027 Geology Co-operation February 23, 2027 Biology, History and Development of Indian Music - February 24, 2027 Food Science and Technology Philosophy, History of Art and Appreciation, Sanskrit Shastra and Art (Architecture) February 25, 2027 Book-Keeping and Accountancy Textiles February 26, 2027 - Defence Studies February 27, 2027 Psychology - March 2, 2027 Vocational subjects Vocational and bifocal course papers March 3, 2027 Geography - March 4, 2027 Occupational Orientation, Library and Information Science Vocational and bifocal course papers March 5, 2027 History - March 8, 2027 bifocal Course Paper-I - March 9, 2027 Sociology - March 11, 2027 bifocal Course Paper-II -



