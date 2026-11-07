Maharashtra Board HSC, SSC Date Sheet 2027 Out: Check Class 10, 12 Subject-Wise Exam Dates

MSBSHSE Class 10, 12 Exam Date Sheet 2027: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has released the exam time table for the 2027 academic session for the students appearing for the HSC and SSC board exam. The Maharashtra Board class 12th theory exam is set to be conducted from February 8, 2027 to March 11, 2027. The SSC exam will begin on February 15, 2027 and will conclude on March 15, 2027.
The Maharashtra Board SSC, HSC exam will be conducted in two shifts, the first shift will be held from 11 am to 2 pm and the second shift will run from 3 pm to 6 pm. The class 12th date sheet includes exam details of general, vocational and bifocal courses.
Class 10th, 12th students can now download the detailed subject-wise exam schedule from the official website, mahahsscboard.in.
Click here to download HSC timetable 2027
MSBSHSE Class 12th Date Sheet 2027
Students can check the subject-wise HSC board exam dates below:
|Date
|Session 1
|Session 2
|February 8, 2027
|English
|-
|February 9, 2027
|Hindi
|German, Japanese, Chinese, Persian
|February 10, 2027
|Marathi, Gujarati, Kannada, Sindhi, Arabic, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu, Punjabi, Bengali
|Urdu, French, Spanish, Pali
|February 11, 2027
|Marathi Prakrit, Sanskrit
|Ardhamagadhi, Russian, Arabic
|February 12, 2027
|Logic, Physics
|-
|February 13, 2027
|Organisation of Commerce and Management
|-
|February 15, 2027
|-
|Secretarial Practice, Home Management, Education
|February 16, 2027
|Chemistry
|Political Science
|February 17, 2027
|Economics
|-
|February 18, 2027
|Child Development, Agriculture Science and Technology, Animal Science and Technology
|-
|February 20, 2027
|Mathematics and Statistics (A/S/C), Mathematics and Statistics (B/S/C)
|Percussion Instruments (A)
|February 22, 2027
|Geology
|Co-operation
|February 23, 2027
|Biology, History and Development of Indian Music
|-
|February 24, 2027
|Food Science and Technology
|Philosophy, History of Art and Appreciation, Sanskrit Shastra and Art (Architecture)
|February 25, 2027
|Book-Keeping and Accountancy
|Textiles
|February 26, 2027
|-
|Defence Studies
|February 27, 2027
|Psychology
|-
|March 2, 2027
|Vocational subjects
|Vocational and bifocal course papers
|March 3, 2027
|Geography
|-
|March 4, 2027
|Occupational Orientation, Library and Information Science
|Vocational and bifocal course papers
|March 5, 2027
|History
|-
|March 8, 2027
|bifocal Course Paper-I
|-
|March 9, 2027
|Sociology
|-
|March 11, 2027
|bifocal Course Paper-II
|-