Image credit: Shutterstock Maharashtra Board HSC Result today at mahresult.nic.in 2020

Maharashtra Board HSC Result 2020: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, or MSBSHSE, will announce the Maharashtra Board 12th Result 2020 today at 1.00 pm, Minister of School Education Varsha Gaikwad announced on Wednesday. Students can check the Maharashtra Board HSC Result 2020 through the official website-- mahresult.nic.in. Students can also check the results through hsc result.mkcl.org, maharashtraeducation.com, examresults.net and indiaresults.com. MSBSHSE will be releasing the results for more than 10 lakh HSC students.

Minister of School Education Varsha Gaikwad, through her official social media account, said: “Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, Pune will announce the results of the 12th examination held in February-March 2020 on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at 1.00 pm. Congratulations to all the 12th standard students and their parents in the state!”

Although the MSBSHSE Class 12 exams were held as per schedule over February and March, the results were delayed as the central government enforced a nationwide lockdown to curb the outbreak of COVID-19.

Maharashtra HSC Result 2020: How To Check

Step 1: Visit the official websites of MBSE -- mahresult.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Maharashtra HSC Examination Result March 2020’ link

Step 3: Insert the login credentials in the spaces provided

Step 4: Submit and view the Maharashtra Board HSC Result 2020

Maharashtra Board HSC Result 2020: Check via private portals

Step 1: Visit result.mkcl.org, maharashtraeducation.com, examresults.net or indiaresults.com

Step 2: Click on the Maharashtra Board HSC Result 2020 link

Step 3: Insert the login credentials from the admit card

Step 4: Submit and view the Maharashtra Board HSC Result 2020