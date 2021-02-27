  • Home
Maharashtra Board Exams For Classes 12, 10 To Begin On April 23, 29

Maharashtra Board Exam 2021: The written examinations of HSC (Class 12) and SSC (Class 10) conducted by the Maharashtra education board will be held between April 23 and May 21 this year, an official said on Saturday.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Feb 27, 2021 11:31 am IST | Source: PTI

New Delhi:

The written examinations of HSC (Class 12) and SSC (Class 10) conducted by the Maharashtra education board will be held between April 23 and May 21 this year, an official said on Saturday.

While the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) exam will be conducted between April 23 and May 21, the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exam will be held between April 29 and May 20, Ashok Bhosale, secretary of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) said.

These board exams are usually held in February and March, but this year their schedule has been changed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We had announced the proposed dates of the examinations on February 16 and invited suggestions from the stakeholders. After due consultation with them, we have fixed this final schedule of the exams," Mr Bhosale said.

  • Maharashtra Class 10 Date Sheet- Direct Link
  • Maharashtra Class 12 Date Sheet (Vocational Courses)- Direct Link
  • Maharashtra Class 12 Date Sheet (General Courses)- Direct Link
