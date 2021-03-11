Maharashtra Board Exams: Government Ensures Safe Conduct Of HSC, SSC Exams

The Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad on Thursday, March 11, said that the state government will ensure that the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams are held in a safe and stress-free environment. The Maharashtra board Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exam will be held in offline mode from April 23 to May 21.

The Maharashtra School Education Minister announced this in a meeting with parents and teachers today. The parents and the teachers have agreed to work together for conducting SSC (Class 10), HSC (Class 12) exams safely amid rising COVID-19 cases.

Ms Gaikwad in her social media handle said: “In a meeting with parents, teacher representatives, we've agreed to work together to ensure a safe avenue to conduct HSC/SSC exams in offline mode. We welcome the insightful suggestions made by all participants.”

“The safety and security of our students is of prime importance but so is their future. We'll leave no stone unturned to conduct safe and stress free exams,” the Education Minister added.

The Maharashtra Board HSC exam will be held from April 23 to May 21 and the SSC exam will start on April 29 and will continue till May 20.