  • Home
  • Education
  • Maharashtra Board Exams: Government Ensures Safe Conduct Of HSC, SSC Exams

Maharashtra Board Exams: Government Ensures Safe Conduct Of HSC, SSC Exams

The Maharashtra board Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exam will be held in offline mode from April 23 to May 21.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Mar 11, 2021 7:49 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Maharashtra Sets Up COVID Committee For Safe Conduct Of Board Exams
Maharashtra Board Exams For Classes 12, 10 To Begin On April 23, 29
Maharashtra Board Exam 2021: Classes 10, 12 Date Sheet Released
JEE Main 2021 May Exam Dates Clash With Maharashtra Class 12 Board Exams
Maharashtra HSC, Class 10 Board Exam 2021: 25% Syllabus Reduced; Here’s Full Exam Schedule
Maharashtra SSC Exams 2021 After May 1, HSC After April 15: Official
Maharashtra Board Exams: Government Ensures Safe Conduct Of HSC, SSC Exams
Maharashtra Board Exams: Government Ensures Safe Conduct Of HSC, SSC Exams
New Delhi:

The Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad on Thursday, March 11, said that the state government will ensure that the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams are held in a safe and stress-free environment. The Maharashtra board Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exam will be held in offline mode from April 23 to May 21.

The Maharashtra School Education Minister announced this in a meeting with parents and teachers today. The parents and the teachers have agreed to work together for conducting SSC (Class 10), HSC (Class 12) exams safely amid rising COVID-19 cases.

Ms Gaikwad in her social media handle said: “In a meeting with parents, teacher representatives, we've agreed to work together to ensure a safe avenue to conduct HSC/SSC exams in offline mode. We welcome the insightful suggestions made by all participants.”

“The safety and security of our students is of prime importance but so is their future. We'll leave no stone unturned to conduct safe and stress free exams,” the Education Minister added.

The Maharashtra Board HSC exam will be held from April 23 to May 21 and the SSC exam will start on April 29 and will continue till May 20.

Click here for more Education News
education minister Maharashtra Education board
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JEE Main 2021 Admit Card Released For March Session
JEE Main 2021 Admit Card Released For March Session
IISc Begins Application Process For UG, PG, Research Programmes
IISc Begins Application Process For UG, PG, Research Programmes
IIT Delhi, Hebrew University Of Jerusalem Collaborate For Interdisciplinary Research
IIT Delhi, Hebrew University Of Jerusalem Collaborate For Interdisciplinary Research
NEET PG Exam In April: Know About Tie-Breaking Criteria
NEET PG Exam In April: Know About Tie-Breaking Criteria
Allahabad University Releases Odd Semester UG, PG Exam Dates
Allahabad University Releases Odd Semester UG, PG Exam Dates
.......................... Advertisement ..........................