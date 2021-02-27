Maharashtra Board Exam 2021: Classes 10, 12 Date Sheet Released

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has released the time table for Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations. According to the schedule, Maharashtra SSC, HSC exams are scheduled to commence on April 29, and April 23, 2021, respectively. HSC exams are scheduled from April 23 to May 21, while SSC exams will be held from April 29 to May 20. The board has released the schedule for MSBSHSE Class 10, 12 board exams 2021 on the official site, mahahsscboard.in.

The exams will be held in two shifts. The first shift begins at 10.30 am and continues till 1.30 pm, while the second shift begins at 3 pm and ends at 6 pm.

Maharashtra Class 10 Date Sheet- Direct Link

Maharashtra Class 12 Date Sheet (Vocational Courses)- Direct Link

Maharashtra Class 12 Date Sheet (General Courses)- Direct Link

Earlier, Maharashtra school education minister Varsha Gaikwad announced that the Board will conduct practical examinations of HSC and SSC in April and May.

The practical exams for Class 12 will be held between April 1 and 22, and for Class 10 between April 9 and 28.

"The written exams for Class 12 will be held between April 23 and May 29, and for Class 10 between April 29 and May 31. We are trying to declare the results of Classes 12 and 10 by July-end and August-end, respectively," the minister said.