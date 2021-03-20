Maharashtra Board releases guidelines to hold Class 10 and Class 12 board exams

The Maharashtra Board will conduct the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams in offline mode, School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad announced today. The Maharashtra State Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board has released the guidelines to hold the upcoming board exams. Considering the hardships a student might face, the state board has decided to provide concessions in the practical exams.

As per the schedule released earlier, the SSC (Class 10) exam will start on April 29 and will continue till May 20 and the HSC, or Class 12, exams will be held from April 23 to May 21.

Maharashtra Classes 10, 12 Board Exams Guidelines: Here Are Five Things Students Must Know

The Class 10 Science practical exams have been cancelled and will be replaced by internal assessments. However, for Class 12 practical exams, the board has reduced the number of experiments to only five or six this year.

Announcing this, the School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad, in her social media handle said: “Conducting practicals in school has been tough this year and therefore we have decided that students need to be given a concession here. That is why, to start with, we have decided to do away with science practical exams for SSC, replacing them with internal assignments.”

Students have to submit their internal assignments in the respective schools after written exams between May 21 and June 10. However, an additional grace period of 15 days will be provided to students falling sick during the submission period. There will also be special concessions for differently abled students.

The board will also provide the candidates with an additional time of 30 minutes to answer the question paper for a 80 marks paper and an additional 15 minutes for a 40 or 50 marks question paper.

For students unable to appear for the Maharashtra Class 10 and Class 12 board exams due to COVID-19 infections or restrictions, will also have the provision to appear in a special exam in June. This special exam, Ms Gaikwad in her social media handle said, will be treated as the main exam, separate from supplementary exam to be held later.

“There will be no separate fees for the special exam for COVID-19 affected students. However, this exam will be held only in select examination centres and the gap between papers will be lesser,” the Maharashtra Education Minister added. To compensate for the loss during COVID-19 pandemic, Maharashtra board has reduced the syllabus of Class 10 and Class 12 upto 25 per cent. For old, repeater, or improvement students, this reduction in syllabus will not be applicable.