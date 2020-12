Maharashtra Releases Classes 10, 12 Supplementary Exam Result

The Class 10, Class 12 supplementary exam result of the Maharashtra Board has been declared today, December 23. Candidates can check the Maharashtra board supplementary results of Maharashtra SSC and HSC on the official website -- mahresult.nic.in. Students who took the Maharashtra board supplementary exams in November, can access their HSC Class 10 supplementary result 2020 and SSC Class 12 supplementary result using the roll numbers and mother’s first name.

Maharashtra Classes 10 Supplementary Exam Result -- Direct Link

Maharashtra Classes 12 Supplementary Exam Result -- Direct Link

Maharashtra Class 10 And Class 12 Results: How To Check

Step 1: Visit the mahresult.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the designated link for Class 10 and Class 12 supplementary exam results 2020

Step 3: Enter login credentials like roll numbers as mentioned in the Maharashtra Class 10th HSC or Maharashtra Class 12th SSC admit cards

Step 4: Select the ‘Submit’ button

Step 5: View and download the Maharashtra Class 10th HSC or Maharashtra Class 12th SSC result 2020