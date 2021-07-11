Maharashtra Board To Declare SSC Class 10th Result This Week

Maharashtra SSC result this week

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will announce Class 10, or SSC result, by July 15. The Maharashtra 10th result date was confirmed by the School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad. As exams were cancelled due to the ongoing Covid pandemic, Class 10 results will be calculated on the basis of the marks obtained by the student in Class 9 exams and internal assessments of Class 10.

According to the Class 10th Maharashtra board evaluation criteria, students will be evaluated on the basis of their performance in Class 9 and Class 10. Out of the total 100 marks, 50 marks will be from Class 9 performance. Thirty marks will come from year-long internal assessments of Class 10 and 20 marks will be for practical or homework or assignments.

Students who had previously cleared elementary and intermediate drawing exams will be eligible for additional marks in SSC results, as per the state board’s existing policies. Students who had qualified in the elementary exam but could not appear in the intermediate exam will be given additional marks on the basis of elementary exam grades.

Students can check their Maharashtra 10th result from any of the following websites:

mahresult.nic.in.

maharashtraeducation.com

Last year, SSC results were declared on July 29 and HSC on July 16. In Class 10, 95.30 per cent of students had qualified

The Maharashtra board has announced that Class 10 students can appear for Common Entrance Test (CETs) for admission to Class 11, or first-year junior colleges. The CETs, although optional, will ensure uniformity and comparability in the admission process and will also ensure fair play for students across all boards, said School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad.