Maharashtra Board Class 12 Exam Form 2023 Deadline Extended; New Dates Here

Maharashtra Board Class 12 exam form 2023 deadline with regular fee extended

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has extended the deadline to fill higher secondary certificate (HSC), or Class 12 exam form 2023. As per the official release, the students can now register for the Maharashtra board class 12 examination with regular fee till November 25, 2022. Earlier the last date to fill the online exam form was November 15 but due to some technical glitch in the website, the application form for the Class 12 board exam can not be filled online for four-five days.

The Maharashtra Board Class 12 exam form is hosted on the official website- mahahsscboard.in. Students who wish to appear for the February-March 2023 board exams can fill the forms online with the help of their respective schools/ colleges and pay the fees to confirm their registration. The students can fill online application for Maharashtra Board Class 12 exam 2023 with late fee between November 26 and 30, 2022 (5 pm).

The MSBSHSE has asked schools/colleges to withdraw the online challan and pay the application fee at bank by Friday, December 2, 2022. The board has stated in its release that no further extension will be given on the due dates for the submission of applications with regular fees as well as with late fees.

Students will have to fill out the Class 12 board exam forms through the SARAL database. The deadline for submitting the application forms with regular fees online through the head of the schools initially was November 5 which was later extended till November 15 and now the Maharashtra Board has extended the deadline till November 25, 2022.