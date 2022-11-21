  • Home
  • Education
  • Maharashtra Board Class 12 Exam Form 2023 Deadline Extended; New Dates Here

Maharashtra Board Class 12 Exam Form 2023 Deadline Extended; New Dates Here

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has extended the deadline to fill higher secondary certificate (HSC), or Class 12 exam form 2023.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Nov 21, 2022 6:03 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Class 10, 12 Exam 2023 Live: CBSE, ICSE, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Board Exam Dates; State-Wise Updates
NEET SS Counselling 2022 Round 1 Registration From Tomorrow
CAT 2022: Know About IIM Normalisation Process; Percentile Score Calculator
NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 2 Reporting Ends Tomorrow; Documents Required
Want To Know How Toppers Crack CAT? Preparation Hacks By 2021 Topper Soham Katkar
ICSI Announces CSEET November 2022 Session Exam Result
Maharashtra Board Class 12 Exam Form 2023 Deadline Extended; New Dates Here
Maharashtra Board Class 12 exam form 2023 deadline with regular fee extended
New Delhi:

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has extended the deadline to fill higher secondary certificate (HSC), or Class 12 exam form 2023. As per the official release, the students can now register for the Maharashtra board class 12 examination with regular fee till November 25, 2022. Earlier the last date to fill the online exam form was November 15 but due to some technical glitch in the website, the application form for the Class 12 board exam can not be filled online for four-five days.

The Maharashtra Board Class 12 exam form is hosted on the official website- mahahsscboard.in. Students who wish to appear for the February-March 2023 board exams can fill the forms online with the help of their respective schools/ colleges and pay the fees to confirm their registration. The students can fill online application for Maharashtra Board Class 12 exam 2023 with late fee between November 26 and 30, 2022 (5 pm).

The MSBSHSE has asked schools/colleges to withdraw the online challan and pay the application fee at bank by Friday, December 2, 2022. The board has stated in its release that no further extension will be given on the due dates for the submission of applications with regular fees as well as with late fees.

Students will have to fill out the Class 12 board exam forms through the SARAL database. The deadline for submitting the application forms with regular fees online through the head of the schools initially was November 5 which was later extended till November 15 and now the Maharashtra Board has extended the deadline till November 25, 2022.

Click here for more Education News
Maharashtra Education board
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Class 10, 12 Exam 2023 Live: CBSE, ICSE, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Board Exam Dates; State-Wise Updates
Live | Class 10, 12 Exam 2023 Live: CBSE, ICSE, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Board Exam Dates; State-Wise Updates
NEET SS Counselling 2022 Round 1 Registration From Tomorrow
NEET SS Counselling 2022 Round 1 Registration From Tomorrow
CAT 2022: Know About IIM Normalisation Process; Percentile Score Calculator
CAT 2022: Know About IIM Normalisation Process; Percentile Score Calculator
NCrF To Play Key Role In Enhancing Economic Convertibility Of Education: Dharmendra Pradhan
NCrF To Play Key Role In Enhancing Economic Convertibility Of Education: Dharmendra Pradhan
Tripura Brings Changes In Rules For Government Aided Schools
Tripura Brings Changes In Rules For Government Aided Schools
.......................... Advertisement ..........................