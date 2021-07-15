Maharashtra Board Class 10: More Than 16.5 Lakh Students Await SSC Results

Maharashtra SSC results tomorrow, more than 16 lakh students will be promoted without exams

The Maharashtra Board will release the Class 10, or SSC, exam results tomorrow, July 16 at 1 pm. School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad confirmed the Maharashtra Class 10 result date and time. A total of 16,58,624 students have registered for the Maharashtra board SSC exams this year. The Class 10th Maharashtra board results will be declared on the official websites -- result.mh-ssc.ac.in and mahahsscboard.in.

As per the official date, out of the total 16.58 lakh students, 9,09,931 are boys and 7,48,693 are girls.

Maharashtra SSC 2021 Result Tomorrow: How To Check

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘SSC Examination Result 2021’

Step 3: Fill in your credentials and login

Step 4: The result will appear on the display screen

Step 5: Download your result and take a print out, if needed.

Covid And Maharashtra SSC Exams

The board exams were cancelled this year in view Covid crisis and the Maha SSC result 2021 will be calculated on the basis of the marks obtained by the student in Class 9 exams and internal assessments of Class 10.

Maharashtra is expected to start the Class 11 admission process after the declaration of Class 10 results tomorrow. Class 10 students can appear for a Common Entrance Test (CET) for admission to Class 11, or FYJC. The CETs, although optional for the students, will ensure uniformity and comparability in the admission process and will also ensure fair play for students across all boards.

The CET will be held once the situation arising out of Covid improves, likely in July-end or August first week. According to the school education minister Varsha Gaikwad, Maharashtra CET will be held for two hours’ duration and the questions will be multiple-choice for a total of 100 marks. The syllabus, Ms Gaikwad said, will be based on the Class 10 Maharashtra Board SSC curriculum.

Maharashtra SSC And Previous Year Results

Last year, SSC results were declared on July 29 and the pass percentage was 95.30 per cent. Among the regions, Konkan region had recorded the highest pass percentage with 98.77 per cent and Aurangabad the lowest with pass percentage at 92 per cent.

Among girls the pass percentage was 96.99 per cent and among boys it was 93.90 per cent. Pass percentage among differently-abled students was 92.73 per cent, Maharashtra SSC 2020 result.