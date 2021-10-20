  • Home
Maharashtra board has announced the SSC and HSC 2021 supplementary exam results today, October 20, at mahresult.nic.in.

Maharashtra SSC, HSC supplementary exam results declared
New Delhi:

Maharashtra Board has declared the SSC and HSC Supplementary exam results today, October 20. The students who appeared for the Class 10th, or Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Class 12, or Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) supplementary exams in September can now check the results on the official website --mahresult.nic.in. Students who were unsatisfied with the marks obtained through alternative assessment method and wanted to improve their SSC and HSC marks took the Maharashtra supplementary exams.

Maharashtra Class 10 And Class 12 Results: How To Check

Step 1: Visit the mahresult.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the designated link for Class 10 and Class 12 supplementary exam results 2021

Step 3: Enter login credentials like roll numbers and mother’s first name as mentioned in the Maharashtra Class 10th HSC or Maharashtra Class 12th SSC admit cards

Step 4: Select the ‘Submit’ button

Step 5: View and download the Maharashtra Class 10th HSC or Maharashtra Class 12th SSC result 2021

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Result: Direct Link

The Maharashtra SSC results was announced on July 17 and the Maharashtra HSC results were declared on August 3. This year, the overall pass percentage was 99.95 per cent in the Maharashtra SSC results. As per the data released by the board, 99.91 per cent of students from the Commerce stream cleared the exam, followed by 99.45 per cent of Science stream students. Arts students logged the least passing percentage- 99.83 per cent.

