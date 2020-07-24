Maharashtra Board Begins Applications for HSC Result 2020 Verification; Check Details

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary has released the application form for results verification.

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary has released the application form for results verification on its official website. The results, which were announced on 16 July, 2020, are accessible to the students through mahresult.nic.in

The application for result verification has been released by the Board in an online mode.

The verification request can be submitted by students from July 17 to August 5, 2020. Additionally, in the same period, students can also apply for obtaining the answer copies too.

For the same, students need to pay the requisite fee and apply through the official website by entering their mother’s name and respective seat numbers. The payment for revaluation and obtaining the photocopies has to be done online via Debit card/Credit card or Net banking.

It is to be noted that, for results verification, the students need to get the photocopies of the answer sheets first and then apply for verification within 5 days of receiving the copies. Additionally, the students who have passed in all the subjects will have only two chances to go for Class Improvement Scheme.

Know the complete steps to apply below:

·Visit the official website, verification.mh-hsc.ac.in

·Click on Answer Sheet Verification of Marks/ Photocopy of Answer Book.

·A login window will appear on the screen.

·Enter the seat number and mother’s name and click on the ‘submit’ button.

·Fill in the details; full address with pincode, taluka, district, mobile number and other details.

·Select the subject for which you want to apply for verification or obtaining answer sheet from the list of subjects mentioned there.

·Pay the specified fee and finally click on ‘submit and pay’.