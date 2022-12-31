Maharashtra Board Announces Class 10 SSC, Class 12 HSC 2023 Exam Dates

  • Home
The Maharashtra board has announced the final timetables for Maharastra SSC (Class 10) and HSC (Class 12) 2023 exams.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Dec 31, 2022 11:08 am IST

Maharashtra board Class 10, 12 exam dates
New Delhi:

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, or MSBSHSE, has announced the final timetables for Maharastra SSC (Class 10) and HSC (Class 12) 2023 exams. While the Class 10 SSC exams Maharashtra board will start on March 2, the HSC exam 2023 will be conducted from February 21. The official website mahahsscboard.in has made the Class 10 and Class 12 MSBSHSE time table 2023 PDF. Earlier, the board had announced tentative Maharashtra board 2023 exam dates.

The Maharashtra board Class 10 exams will start with the First Language papers (Marathi, Hindi, Urdu, Gujarati, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Sindhi, Bengali, Punjabi) and Second or Third Language papers (German, French) on March 2 and end with the Social Sciences Paper-II: Geography on March 25.

The Maha HSC Class 12 exams will begin with English (01) on February 21 followed by Hindi, German, Japanese, Chinese and Persian on February 22. The MSBHSE Class 12 exam will get over on March 20 with the Sociology (A/S/C) papers.

Maharashtra Board SSC Exam 2023 Datesheet

Exam Date

1st Half (Starts at 11 am)

2nd Half (Starts at 3 pm)

March 2, 2023

First Language: Marathi, Hindi, Urdu, Gujarati, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Sindhi, Bengali, Punjabi

Second or Third Language: German, French

March 3, 2023

Second or Third Language: Marathi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Sindhi, Bengali, Punjabi

March 4, 2023

Multi Skill Assistant Technician/ Introduction to Basic Technology, Automotive Service Technician, Store Operation Assistant, Assistant Beauty, Therapist, Tourism and Hospitality, Food& Beverage Service Trainee, Agriculture -Solanaceous, Crop Cultivator, Electronics & Hardware Field Technician Other Home Appliances, Home Care- Home Health Aide, Mechanical Technology, Electrical Technology, Electronics Technology, Power-Consumer Energy, Meter Technician, Apparels Sewing Machine, Operator, Plumber General


March 6, 2023

First language (English), Third Language (Third Language)

March 8, 2023

Second or Third language: Hindi

Second or Third Language (Composite Course): Hindi

March 10, 2023

Second or Third language: Urdu, Gujarati, Sanskrit, Pali, Ardhamagadhi, Persian, Arabic, Avesta, Pahalavi, Russian

March 13, 2023

Mathematics Part-1 (Algebra), Arithmetic (Only for eligible Divyang Candidates)


March 15, 2023

Mathematics Part-II (Geometry)

March 17, 2023

Science and Technology (Part I), Physiology, Hygiene & Home Science (Only for eligible Divyang Candidates)

March 20, 2023

Science and Technology Part-II

March 23, 2023

Social Sciences Paper-I: History and Political Science

March 25, 2023

Social Sciences Paper-II: Geography

Maharashtra Board HSC 2023 Class 12 Exam Dates

Exam Date (tentative)

Morning Shift (11 AM - 2 PM)

Evening Shift (3 PM - 6 PM)

February 21, 2023

English (01)

-

February 22, 2023

Hindi

German, Japanese, Chinese, Persian

February 23, 2023

Marathi (02), Gujarati (03), Kannada (06), Sindhi(07), Malayalam (08), Tamil (09), Telugu (10), Punjabi (11), Bengali (12)

Urdu (5), French (13), Spanish (25), Pali (35)

February 24, 2023

Maharashtri Prakrut, Sanskrit

Ardhamagadhi, Russian, Arabic

February 25, 2023

Organisation of Commerce and Management


February 27, 2023

Logic, Physics


February 28, 2023

Secretarial practice, Home management (A/S)


March 1, 2023

Chemistry

Political Science

March 3, 2023

Mathematics and Statistics (A/S), Mathematics and Statistics (C)

Percussion Instruments (A)

March 4, 2023

Child Development, Agriculture Science and Technology (A/S/C), Animal Science and Technology (A/S/C)


March 6, 2023

Cooperation (A/C)

-

March 7, 2023

Biology (S), History & Development of Indian Music (A)

Biology (S), History and Development of Indian Music (A)

March 9, 2023

Geology (S)

Economics (A/S/C)

March 10, 2023

Textiles (A/S)

Bookkeeping and Accountancy (A/S/C)

March 11, 2023

Food Science & Technology

Philosophy, History of Art and Appreciation (Painting, Sculpture, Architecture)

March 13, 2023

Vocational Paper 1, Commerce Group Paper 1, Agriculture Group Paper 1, Fishry Group Paper 1

Education (S)

March 14, 2023

-

Psychology (A/S/C)

March 15, 2023

Vocational Paper 2, Commerce Group Paper 2, Agriculture Group Paper 2, Fishry Group Paper 2

Occupational Orientation: Library and Information Science (A)

March 16, 2023

Geography (A/S/C)


March 17, 2023

-

History (A/S/C)

March 18, 2023

-

Defence Studies (A/S/C)

March 20, 2023

-

Sociology (A/S/C)

Maharashtra Board Exam
