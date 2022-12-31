Maharashtra Board Announces Class 10 SSC, Class 12 HSC 2023 Exam Dates
The Maharashtra board has announced the final timetables for Maharastra SSC (Class 10) and HSC (Class 12) 2023 exams.
The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, or MSBSHSE, has announced the final timetables for Maharastra SSC (Class 10) and HSC (Class 12) 2023 exams. While the Class 10 SSC exams Maharashtra board will start on March 2, the HSC exam 2023 will be conducted from February 21. The official website mahahsscboard.in has made the Class 10 and Class 12 MSBSHSE time table 2023 PDF. Earlier, the board had announced tentative Maharashtra board 2023 exam dates.
The Maharashtra board Class 10 exams will start with the First Language papers (Marathi, Hindi, Urdu, Gujarati, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Sindhi, Bengali, Punjabi) and Second or Third Language papers (German, French) on March 2 and end with the Social Sciences Paper-II: Geography on March 25.
The Maha HSC Class 12 exams will begin with English (01) on February 21 followed by Hindi, German, Japanese, Chinese and Persian on February 22. The MSBHSE Class 12 exam will get over on March 20 with the Sociology (A/S/C) papers.
Maharashtra Board SSC Exam 2023 Datesheet
Exam Date
1st Half (Starts at 11 am)
2nd Half (Starts at 3 pm)
March 2, 2023
First Language: Marathi, Hindi, Urdu, Gujarati, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Sindhi, Bengali, Punjabi
Second or Third Language: German, French
March 3, 2023
Second or Third Language: Marathi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Sindhi, Bengali, Punjabi
–
March 4, 2023
Multi Skill Assistant Technician/ Introduction to Basic Technology, Automotive Service Technician, Store Operation Assistant, Assistant Beauty, Therapist, Tourism and Hospitality, Food& Beverage Service Trainee, Agriculture -Solanaceous, Crop Cultivator, Electronics & Hardware Field Technician Other Home Appliances, Home Care- Home Health Aide, Mechanical Technology, Electrical Technology, Electronics Technology, Power-Consumer Energy, Meter Technician, Apparels Sewing Machine, Operator, Plumber General
March 6, 2023
First language (English), Third Language (Third Language)
–
March 8, 2023
Second or Third language: Hindi
Second or Third Language (Composite Course): Hindi
–
March 10, 2023
Second or Third language: Urdu, Gujarati, Sanskrit, Pali, Ardhamagadhi, Persian, Arabic, Avesta, Pahalavi, Russian
–
March 13, 2023
Mathematics Part-1 (Algebra), Arithmetic (Only for eligible Divyang Candidates)
March 15, 2023
Mathematics Part-II (Geometry)
–
March 17, 2023
Science and Technology (Part I), Physiology, Hygiene & Home Science (Only for eligible Divyang Candidates)
–
March 20, 2023
Science and Technology Part-II
–
March 23, 2023
Social Sciences Paper-I: History and Political Science
–
March 25, 2023
Social Sciences Paper-II: Geography
–
Maharashtra Board HSC 2023 Class 12 Exam Dates
Exam Date (tentative)
Morning Shift (11 AM - 2 PM)
Evening Shift (3 PM - 6 PM)
February 21, 2023
English (01)
-
February 22, 2023
Hindi
German, Japanese, Chinese, Persian
February 23, 2023
Marathi (02), Gujarati (03), Kannada (06), Sindhi(07), Malayalam (08), Tamil (09), Telugu (10), Punjabi (11), Bengali (12)
Urdu (5), French (13), Spanish (25), Pali (35)
February 24, 2023
Maharashtri Prakrut, Sanskrit
Ardhamagadhi, Russian, Arabic
February 25, 2023
Organisation of Commerce and Management
February 27, 2023
Logic, Physics
February 28, 2023
Secretarial practice, Home management (A/S)
March 1, 2023
Chemistry
Political Science
March 3, 2023
Mathematics and Statistics (A/S), Mathematics and Statistics (C)
Percussion Instruments (A)
March 4, 2023
Child Development, Agriculture Science and Technology (A/S/C), Animal Science and Technology (A/S/C)
March 6, 2023
Cooperation (A/C)
-
March 7, 2023
Biology (S), History & Development of Indian Music (A)
Biology (S), History and Development of Indian Music (A)
March 9, 2023
Geology (S)
Economics (A/S/C)
March 10, 2023
Textiles (A/S)
Bookkeeping and Accountancy (A/S/C)
March 11, 2023
Food Science & Technology
Philosophy, History of Art and Appreciation (Painting, Sculpture, Architecture)
March 13, 2023
Vocational Paper 1, Commerce Group Paper 1, Agriculture Group Paper 1, Fishry Group Paper 1
Education (S)
March 14, 2023
-
Psychology (A/S/C)
March 15, 2023
Vocational Paper 2, Commerce Group Paper 2, Agriculture Group Paper 2, Fishry Group Paper 2
Occupational Orientation: Library and Information Science (A)
March 16, 2023
Geography (A/S/C)
March 17, 2023
-
History (A/S/C)
March 18, 2023
-
Defence Studies (A/S/C)
March 20, 2023
-
Sociology (A/S/C)