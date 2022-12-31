Maharashtra Board Announces Class 10 SSC, Class 12 HSC 2023 Exam Dates

Maharashtra board Class 10, 12 exam dates

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, or MSBSHSE, has announced the final timetables for Maharastra SSC (Class 10) and HSC (Class 12) 2023 exams. While the Class 10 SSC exams Maharashtra board will start on March 2, the HSC exam 2023 will be conducted from February 21. The official website mahahsscboard.in has made the Class 10 and Class 12 MSBSHSE time table 2023 PDF. Earlier, the board had announced tentative Maharashtra board 2023 exam dates.

The Maharashtra board Class 10 exams will start with the First Language papers (Marathi, Hindi, Urdu, Gujarati, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Sindhi, Bengali, Punjabi) and Second or Third Language papers (German, French) on March 2 and end with the Social Sciences Paper-II: Geography on March 25.

The Maha HSC Class 12 exams will begin with English (01) on February 21 followed by Hindi, German, Japanese, Chinese and Persian on February 22. The MSBHSE Class 12 exam will get over on March 20 with the Sociology (A/S/C) papers.

Maharashtra Board SSC Exam 2023 Datesheet

Exam Date 1st Half (Starts at 11 am) 2nd Half (Starts at 3 pm) March 2, 2023 First Language: Marathi, Hindi, Urdu, Gujarati, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Sindhi, Bengali, Punjabi Second or Third Language: German, French March 3, 2023 Second or Third Language: Marathi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Sindhi, Bengali, Punjabi – March 4, 2023 Multi Skill Assistant Technician/ Introduction to Basic Technology, Automotive Service Technician, Store Operation Assistant, Assistant Beauty, Therapist, Tourism and Hospitality, Food& Beverage Service Trainee, Agriculture -Solanaceous, Crop Cultivator, Electronics & Hardware Field Technician Other Home Appliances, Home Care- Home Health Aide, Mechanical Technology, Electrical Technology, Electronics Technology, Power-Consumer Energy, Meter Technician, Apparels Sewing Machine, Operator, Plumber General

March 6, 2023 First language (English), Third Language (Third Language) – March 8, 2023 Second or Third language: Hindi Second or Third Language (Composite Course): Hindi – March 10, 2023 Second or Third language: Urdu, Gujarati, Sanskrit, Pali, Ardhamagadhi, Persian, Arabic, Avesta, Pahalavi, Russian – March 13, 2023 Mathematics Part-1 (Algebra), Arithmetic (Only for eligible Divyang Candidates)

March 15, 2023 Mathematics Part-II (Geometry) – March 17, 2023 Science and Technology (Part I), Physiology, Hygiene & Home Science (Only for eligible Divyang Candidates) – March 20, 2023 Science and Technology Part-II – March 23, 2023 Social Sciences Paper-I: History and Political Science – March 25, 2023 Social Sciences Paper-II: Geography –

Maharashtra Board HSC 2023 Class 12 Exam Dates