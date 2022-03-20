  • Home
Maharashtra Begins MAH MCA, MBA/ MMS Application; Details Here

The MAH CET application window for MCA and MBA/ MMS will end on April 7, 2022. Applicants willing to register for MAH MBA/ MMS and MAH MCA can apply online at mahacet.org.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Mar 20, 2022 3:26 pm IST

MAH MCA, MBA CET application begins
New Delhi:

The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has begun the application for postgraduate CETs for admission to Computer Applications, Business Administration. The MAH CET application window for MCA and MBA/ MMS will end on April 7, 2022. Applicants willing to register for MAH MBA/ MMS and MAH MCA can apply online at mahacet.org.

Students after qualifying MAH MBA CET and MHT MCA CET can participate in the counselling process for admission to state institutions and universities including management education institutes of Maharashtra government run colleges, university departments of management education and university-managed management education institutes.

MAH MCA, MBA/ MMS CET Application: How To Apply

  1. Go to mahacet.org
  2. Click on the designated MCA and MBA/ MMS CET
  3. Fill the application form with details including personal information and education details
  4. Submit and download the application form

To be considered eligible for MAH MBA CET, an applicant must have passed minimum three-year duration undergraduate degree awarded by any of the universities recognised by University Grants Commission or Association of Indian Universities in any discipline with at least 50 per cent marks in aggregate or equivalent or have appeared for the final year examination. There also exists some relaxations with respect to qualifying marks for the reserved category candidates.

For MCA CET, an applicant must have passed BCA or Bachelor Degree in Computer Science Engineering or equivalent Degree and obtained at least 50per cent marks in aggregate (at least 45% in case of candidates of Backward Class categories, economically weaker section and Persons with Disability category belonging to Maharashtra State); or have passed B.Sc. or B.Com. or B.A. with Mathematics at 10+2 Level or at Graduation Level (with additional bridge Courses as per the norms of the concerned University) and obtained at least 50% marks in aggregate (at least 45% in case of candidates of Backward Class categories, economically weaker section and Persons with Disability category belonging to Maharashtra State).

