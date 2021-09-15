  • Home
Maharashtra Begins MAH CET Computer Applications, Architecture And Other Courses Today

MHT CET 2021: This year a total of 8,55,869 students have applied for the MAH CET 2021 examination. In view of COVID-19, the number of MHT CET 2021 examination centres has been increased to 226 which in 2020 were 198.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Sep 15, 2021 10:00 am IST

Maharashtra Begins MAH CET Computer Applications, Architecture And Other Courses Today
MHT CET 2021 begins today
New Delhi:

The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has begun the postgraduate CETs for admission to Computer Applications, Architecture, Hotel Management and Catering Technology, and Physical Education today, September 15.

Students, appearing for the common entrance exam have been provided local travel by the government.

This year a total of 8,55,869 students have applied for the MHT CET 2021 examination. In view of COVID-19, the number of MHT CET 2021 examination centres has been increased to 226 which in 2020 were 198.

Maharashtra Common Entrance Test, or MHT CET 2021 is scheduled to be conducted from today, September 15 till October 10, 2021. The engineering entrance exams for BE or BTech programmes will be held from September 20 to October 1.

Masters of Computer Application (MAH MCA CET) Hall Ticket: Direct Link

MAH-BA/BSc BEd (Four Year Integrated Course)-CET 2021 Admit Card: Direct Link

MAH-MCA CET-2021 Admit Card: Direct Link

MAH-MArch-CET-2021 Hall Ticket: Direct Link

MAH-MHMCT-CET-2021 Hall Ticket: Direct Link

MHT CET hall ticket 2021 has details including exam date and time, MHT CET exam centre address, candidate personal details and exam day instructions along with COVID-19 guidelines.

Candidates are advised to check MHT CET admit card carefully and, in case of any discrepancy, contact the authorities immediately. Candidates must carry MHT CET 2021 hall ticket to the exam centre, failing to which, they will not be allowed to appear in MHT CET exam.

