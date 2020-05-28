  • Home
Maharashtra Board has decided not to conduct the examination for remaining Geography paper for class 10 students and will award average marks to students.

Updated: May 28, 2020 9:38 am IST

Maharashtra Board will award average marks in Geography paper to 10th students
New Delhi:

Maharashtra Board has decided not to conduct the examination for remaining Geography paper for class 10 students and will award average marks to students. The board will round up the marks scored in other five subjects and award average score to students in Geography paper.

The board had scheduled Geography paper on March 23 but it had to be postponed in view of the lockdown announced as a response for containment of coronavirus spread. The exam was earlier only postponed but has been cancelled since.

Board will consider marks scored in written, oral, practical, and internal evaluation to award average marks in Geography paper.

The board will follow the same methodology to arrive at the score for vocational subjects (if any) to be awarded to differently-abled students.

Maharashtra Board had been able to complete the HSC or class 12 board exams before the lockdown. Reports suggest that the state board will announce result for SSC and HSC board exams by June 10.

Maharashtra Board is not the only board to have gone the average score way for remaining papers. CBSE too cancelled remaining papers for class 10 students and said that instructions for marking/assessment in all such cases will be issued by the board separately. Several other state boards like Tamil Nadu and Telangana were not as lucky and the 10th exams had barely started for these boards when the lockdown was announced.

