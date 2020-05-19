  • Home
Minister of Higher and Technical Education Uday Samant said that the decision was taken as the COVID-19 epidemic has made conducting exams in July difficult. Citing the same reason, the minister requested UGC to promote final year students without exams.

Education | Edited by Atul Krishna | Updated: May 19, 2020 4:28 pm IST | Source: Careers360

Maharashtra Asks UGC To Promote Final Year Students Without Exams, Promotes All Other Students
Maharashtra Government wrote to UGC regarding final year exams
Image credit: Shutterstock
Maharashtra Minister of Higher and Technical Education Uday Samant in a letter to the University Grants Commission (UGC) said that the state has decided to promote all college students except those in their final year.

Mr Uday Samant has further requested UGC to “consider the option of promoting students without conducting exams of last year” for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes.

In the letter to UGC, Mr Uday Samant said: “State government took decisions to promote students of diploma, undergraduate, postgraduate to next year except students of final year. The grading of the students will be done as per UGC and State Level Committee’s guidelines.”

Maharashtra Government had appointed a state-level committee to advise the state government regarding the conduct of examinations and the academic calendar based on UGC guidelines. The committee submitted its report on May 6.

Mr Samant said that the decision was taken as the COVID-19 epidemic has made conducting exams in July difficult. Citing the same reason, the minister requested UGC to final year students without exams.

Mr Samant said: “Considering the pandemic situation in the state, conducting exams of approximately 8 lakh to 10 lakh students by following all safety protocols and in view of students’ mental and physical well being, I hereby request your good self to kindly consider the option of promoting students without conducting exams of last year undergraduate and postgraduate and grade them as per UGC guidelines.”

Click here for more Education News
