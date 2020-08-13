  • Home
  • Education
  • Maharashtra: Apply For Foreign Education Scholarships For Scheduled Caste Students Till August 28

Maharashtra: Apply For Foreign Education Scholarships For Scheduled Caste Students Till August 28

Students belonging to Scheduled Castes can apply for foreign education scholarships online till August 28.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Aug 13, 2020 6:26 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

NIFT Students Protest High Fees During Pandemic
Over 10,000 Apply For IIT Madras' Online BSc In Programming And Data Science
IIT Roorkee Announces Online Programmes In AI, Machine Learning And Data Science
IIT Madras Announces Webinar Series On Technology and Rural Development
IIT Kharagpur’s Vegetable Oil For A Healthy Heart Awarded
Delhi University's Open Book Online Exam: 35K Take Test, Many Face Glitches
Maharashtra: Apply For Foreign Education Scholarships For Scheduled Caste Students Till August 28
Maharashtra Foreign Education Scholarship For Scheduled Caste Students Open Till August 28
New Delhi:

Maharashtra students from Scheduled Caste communities enrolled in foreign universities can apply online for scholarships till August 28, 2020. The application for foreign scholarship for the academic year 2020-21 is open to students pursuing postgraduate and similar higher education qualifications abroad.

This scholarship provides financial assistance to the candidates shortlisted from the application process who are in postgraduate or research programmes in institutions or universities accredited by an authorized body of that country. Students in these fields of study are provided with the foreign education scholarship -- Engineering and Management; Pure Sciences and Applied Sciences; Agricultural Sciences and Medicine; Commerce, Accounting and Finance; and Humanities and Social Science.

As per the scheme, one hundred awards, subject to availability of funds, per year are available. 30% of the awards for each year are earmarked for women candidates. Vacant slots of previous year, if any, are also carried forward to the next year.

A recent tweet of the Directorate General of Information and Public Relations (DGIPR), Maharashtra Government said: “Scheduled Caste students pursuing postgraduate degree and similar higher education in internationally reputed universities will now be able to apply for foreign scholarships in the academic year 2020-21 through online-email till 28th August - Minister of Social Justice Dhananjay Munde.”

Click here for more Education News
Scheduled Caste Students Government scholarship
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
NIFT Students Protest High Fees During Pandemic
NIFT Students Protest High Fees During Pandemic
Over 10,000 Apply For IIT Madras' Online BSc In Programming And Data Science
Over 10,000 Apply For IIT Madras' Online BSc In Programming And Data Science
Gear Up For JEE Main 2021 With These Preparation Tips
Gear Up For JEE Main 2021 With These Preparation Tips
GUJCET 2020 Hall Ticket Released At Gujcet.gseb.org
GUJCET 2020 Hall Ticket Released At Gujcet.gseb.org
BSEAP AP SSC Result 2020 Declared, Know How To Check Using Direct Link
BSEAP AP SSC Result 2020 Declared, Know How To Check Using Direct Link
.......................... Advertisement ..........................