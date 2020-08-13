Maharashtra Foreign Education Scholarship For Scheduled Caste Students Open Till August 28

Maharashtra students from Scheduled Caste communities enrolled in foreign universities can apply online for scholarships till August 28, 2020. The application for foreign scholarship for the academic year 2020-21 is open to students pursuing postgraduate and similar higher education qualifications abroad.

This scholarship provides financial assistance to the candidates shortlisted from the application process who are in postgraduate or research programmes in institutions or universities accredited by an authorized body of that country. Students in these fields of study are provided with the foreign education scholarship -- Engineering and Management; Pure Sciences and Applied Sciences; Agricultural Sciences and Medicine; Commerce, Accounting and Finance; and Humanities and Social Science.

As per the scheme, one hundred awards, subject to availability of funds, per year are available. 30% of the awards for each year are earmarked for women candidates. Vacant slots of previous year, if any, are also carried forward to the next year.

A recent tweet of the Directorate General of Information and Public Relations (DGIPR), Maharashtra Government said: “Scheduled Caste students pursuing postgraduate degree and similar higher education in internationally reputed universities will now be able to apply for foreign scholarships in the academic year 2020-21 through online-email till 28th August - Minister of Social Justice Dhananjay Munde.”