Maharashtra Allows Oral Exam For Failed Students of Classes 9 And 11

Those who clear the oral examination should be admitted to Classes 10 and 12 for the academic year 2020-21.

Education | Press Trust of India, Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jul 23, 2020 2:54 pm IST

New Delhi:

The Maharashtra Government has decided to give a second chance to students who have failed in the exams of Class 9 and Class 11 and directed schools to conduct their oral examination on August 7. A government resolution (GR) issued on Monday said in view of the COVID 19 pandemic, a re-examination will not be possible for these students. It said the oral examination should be held by calling the students to the school or through video conference.

Those who clear the oral examination should be admitted to Classes 10 and 12 for the academic year 2020-21, the GR said.

In 2018, a re-examination was held for Class 9 students. But now during the pandemic, the re-exam cannot be held, it added.

While the Central Board of Secondary Education, or CBSE, had earlier decided to provide the students who have failed in Class 9 and Class 11 an opportunity to appear for the failed papers again. This "one-time measure" by CBSE has been taken keeping in mind the COVID-19 related extraordinary situation. The schools, as per CBSE, can conduct the re-examination in online, offline or innovative tests modes and may decide the promotion of Class 9 and Class 11 students on the basis of this test.

While almost all the state boards have either promoted or have decided to promote the students of Class 9 and Class 11 on the basis of internal assessment marks including projects, periodic tests and terminal exams conducted during the academic session.

