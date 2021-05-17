Maharashtra To Allow Final Year UG Students Affected By Cyclone To Appear For Exams Again

  • Home
This opportunity is for those candidates who have missed their exams due to the recent cyclone. Students can contact their respective colleges in case they have missed their final year exams.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: May 17, 2021 11:26 pm IST

New Delhi:

The Maharashtra Government has allowed the students of final year undergraduate students to appear for final year exams again. This opportunity is for those candidates who have missed their exams due to the recent cyclone. Students can contact their respective colleges in cases they have missed their final year exams. The colleges will announce the exam schedules for the remaining subjects.

Minister of Higher and Technical Education Maharashtra Uday Samant took to Twitter to announce this. He said: “Students who missed the final year of graduation due to the cyclone disaster should not worry.”

“Concerned students should contact your college. The concerned college will announce the schedule of the remaining examinations of the students,” Mr Samant added.

Examinations for undergraduate students of 13 state-run universities in Maharashtra were being held online due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation.

"There are strict restrictions imposed to break the chain of the COVID-19 spread in the state. Hence, we have decided to conduct examinations for undergraduate students, from first to third year, online," Mr Samant said earlier.

