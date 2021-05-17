Maharashtra To Allow Final Year UG Students Affected By Cyclone To Appear For Exams Again

Maharashtra will allow final year UG students affected by cyclone to appear for cyclones again

The Maharashtra Government has allowed the students of final year undergraduate students to appear for final year exams again. This opportunity is for those candidates who have missed their exams due to the recent cyclone. Students can contact their respective colleges in cases they have missed their final year exams. The colleges will announce the exam schedules for the remaining subjects.

Minister of Higher and Technical Education Maharashtra Uday Samant took to Twitter to announce this. He said: “Students who missed the final year of graduation due to the cyclone disaster should not worry.”

“Concerned students should contact your college. The concerned college will announce the schedule of the remaining examinations of the students,” Mr Samant added.

चक्रीवादळाच्या आपत्तीमुळे ज्या विद्यार्थ्यांच्या पदवीच्या अंतिम वर्षाच्या परीक्षा होऊ शकल्या नाहीत, अशा विद्यार्थ्यांनी काळजी करू नये. संबंधित विद्यार्थ्यांनी आपल्या महाविद्यालयाशी संपर्क साधावा. संबंधित महाविद्यालय विद्यार्थ्यांच्या राहिलेल्या परीक्षेचे वेळापत्रक जाहीर करेल. — Uday Samant (@samant_uday) May 17, 2021

Examinations for undergraduate students of 13 state-run universities in Maharashtra were being held online due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation.

"There are strict restrictions imposed to break the chain of the COVID-19 spread in the state. Hence, we have decided to conduct examinations for undergraduate students, from first to third year, online," Mr Samant said earlier.