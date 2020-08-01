Maharashtra 11th Admission 2020 Website Inaugurated Today, Registration Begins

Maharashtra 11th admission process began today online

Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad, today, inaugurated the website for class 11 admission in Maharashtra Government schools. Through the portal students would be admitted to affiliated junior colleges in Mumbai, Thane, Raigad districts, Pune and Pimpari-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation areas along with Nagpur, Amravati, Nashik and Aurangabad Municipal Corporations. The state education minister had launched the website on July 1.

The application process for admission to junior college began today. Students will be able to complete only Part I of the application form. The Department had said that it would release schedule for filling of part II of the form after declaration of class 10 exam results.

Maharashtra SSC or class 10 result was announced on July 29 in which 95.30 per cent students passed. Students when applying online will have to submit their class 10 marks in the portal.

The admission board will announce cut-off marks for admission to different Junior Colleges.

Until last year the School Education and Sports Department (SESD) of Government of Maharashtra held 11th admission process through '11thadmission.net' website. SESD would release cut-off based on which students would be granted admission in Junior College.