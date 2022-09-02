Image credit: shutterstock.com Download Maharashtra SSC, HSC supplementary exam scorecard at mahresult.nic.in

MSBSHSE SSC, HSC Supplementary Results 2022: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will declare the Class 10th SSC and 12th HSC supplementary results today at 1 pm. The official result website of MSBSHSE -- mahresult.nic.in will host the Maharashtra supplementary results 2022 at 1 pm. Students who were unsatisfied with the Maharashtra board results 2022 and wanted to improve their marks took the Maharashtra supplementary exams.

Latest: MHT CET 2022 Mock Test to crack exam with Good Score, Click here

Don't Miss: Best Courses after 12th Science/Arts/Commerce, Get it Here

Browse: Best Colleges in Maharashtra after 12th, Access Now!

Recommended: Check top 100 career options after class 12th. Download Free!

Maharashtra Board released the Maharashtra SSC result 2022 on June 18 and Maharashtra HSC result 2022 on June 8 this year. As many as 83,060 students have scored 90 per cent and above marks in Maha 10th SSC result. The pass percentage this year for Class 10 is 96.94 per cent. The pass percentage of Maharashtra Class 12th result is 94.22 per cent. The Class 10 supplementary examination Maharashtra board was held from July 27 to August 12, while the Class 12th HSC supplementary examination was held between July 21 and August 24, 2022.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

Maharashtra Class 10, Class 12 Supplementary Results: How To Check

Step 1: Visit the mahresult.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the designated link for Class 10 and Class 12 supplementary exam results 2022

Step 3: Enter login credentials like roll number, registration number as mentioned in the Maharashtra Class 10th HSC or Maharashtra Class 12th SSC admit cards

Step 4: Select the ‘Submit’ button

Step 5: View and download the Maharashtra Class 10th HSC or Maharashtra Class 12th SSC result 2022.