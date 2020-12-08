Image credit: Twitter -- @maha_governor Maharashtra Teacher Who Got Global Prize Felicitated By Chief Minister

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and his deputy Ajit Pawar on Monday felicitated Ranjitsinh Disale, a school teacher from Solapur who recently won the coveted USD 1 million Global Teacher Prize.

According to an official statement, the Zilla Parishad (ZP) school teacher's parents too were felicitated on the occasion. Ministers Balasaheb Thorat, Eknath Shinde, Aaditya Thackeray, Varsha Gaikwad and others were present, said the statement.

The ZP primary school teacher from Paritewadi, a village with less than 2,000 people in Maharashtra's Solapur district, was recognised for his efforts to promote girls' education. Disale has said he will share 50 per cent of the prize money among his fellow finalists.