  • Home
  • Education
  • Maharashtra Teacher Who Got Global Prize Felicitated By Chief Minister

Maharashtra Teacher Who Got Global Prize Felicitated By Chief Minister

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and his deputy Ajit Pawar on Monday felicitated Ranjitsinh Disale, a school teacher from Solapur who recently won the coveted USD 1 million Global Teacher Prize.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Dec 8, 2020 10:23 am IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Centre Investing Heavily In Education, Infrastructure In Jammu And Kashmir: Anurag Thakur
PIL in High Court Seeks Action Against Private Schools Overcharging Fees
Ensure Online Education For Specially-Abled Students: Bombay High Court
Education Minister To Hold Live Session On December 10 To Discuss About Exams
64% Children In Childcare Institutions Sent Home: UNICEF
Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan Hyderabad Wins National Crossword Contest
Maharashtra Teacher Who Got Global Prize Felicitated By Chief Minister
Maharashtra Teacher Who Got Global Prize Felicitated By Chief Minister
Image credit: Twitter -- @maha_governor
Mumbai:

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and his deputy Ajit Pawar on Monday felicitated Ranjitsinh Disale, a school teacher from Solapur who recently won the coveted USD 1 million Global Teacher Prize.

According to an official statement, the Zilla Parishad (ZP) school teacher's parents too were felicitated on the occasion. Ministers Balasaheb Thorat, Eknath Shinde, Aaditya Thackeray, Varsha Gaikwad and others were present, said the statement.

Read || Teachers' Voice Should Be Heard And Amplified: Global Teacher Prize Recipient Ranjitsinh Disale

The ZP primary school teacher from Paritewadi, a village with less than 2,000 people in Maharashtra's Solapur district, was recognised for his efforts to promote girls' education. Disale has said he will share 50 per cent of the prize money among his fellow finalists.

Click here for more Education News
Education News
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CAT 2020 Answer Key Released; Raise Objection Till December 11
CAT 2020 Answer Key Released; Raise Objection Till December 11
Centre Investing Heavily In Education, Infrastructure In Jammu And Kashmir: Anurag Thakur
Centre Investing Heavily In Education, Infrastructure In Jammu And Kashmir: Anurag Thakur
PIL in High Court Seeks Action Against Private Schools Overcharging Fees
PIL in High Court Seeks Action Against Private Schools Overcharging Fees
Ensure Online Education For Specially-Abled Students: Bombay High Court
Ensure Online Education For Specially-Abled Students: Bombay High Court
CAT 2020 Answer Key Today At Iimcat.ac.in; Details Here
CAT 2020 Answer Key Today At Iimcat.ac.in; Details Here
.......................... Advertisement ..........................