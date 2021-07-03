  • Home
  • Education
  • Maharashtra: Zilla Parishad School Teacher From Osmanabad Wins National ICT Award For 2018

Maharashtra: Zilla Parishad School Teacher From Osmanabad Wins National ICT Award For 2018

Umesh Khose, employed as primary school teacher in Kad-dora village in Lohara tehsil was chosen for 2018 for using 'Information and Communication Technology' through gadgets like television, tab, mobile and projectors as well as PDFs to ensure students learn in a better way, an official said.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jul 3, 2021 10:20 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Uttar Pradesh To Get 9 New Medical Colleges In July: State Government
Education Minister To Launch CBSE’s ‘Innovation Ambassador Programme’
Maharashtra: BMC To Start IB Board Schools In Future, Says Aditya Thackeray
UDISE+ Report: More Than 42% Children Study In Hindi, Over 26% In English
Odisha Government To Set Up Centre Of Excellence In Mining
FMGE 2021: High Court To Hear Plea On July 12 Against Cost Imposed To Postpone Exam
Maharashtra: Zilla Parishad School Teacher From Osmanabad Wins National ICT Award For 2018
The awards, for the years 2018 and 2019, were announced by CIET-NCERTon June 28
Image credit: www.facebook.com/umeshrkhose
Osmanabad:

A Zilla Parishad school teacher from Osmanabad in Maharashtra has been chosen for the prestigious National ICT Award instituted by the Union government, an official said on Saturday.

Umesh Khose, employed as primary school teacher in Kad-dora village in Lohara tehsil was chosen for 2018 for using 'Information and Communication Technology' through gadgets like television, tab, mobile and projectors as well as PDFs to ensure students learn in a better way, he said.

"My students are techno savvy due to the support of the villagers. The students found learning in the offline and online methods a joyful activity," Mr Khose said after his win.

The awards, for the years 2018 and 2019, were announced by the Central Institute of Educational Technology under the National Council of Educational Research and Training (CIET-NCERT) on June 28.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Education News
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Eklavya Schools To Revolutionise Education In Tribal Areas: Union Minister
Eklavya Schools To Revolutionise Education In Tribal Areas: Union Minister
Uttar Pradesh To Get 9 New Medical Colleges In July: State Government
Uttar Pradesh To Get 9 New Medical Colleges In July: State Government
IGNOU June TEE 2021 Exam Dates Announced, Details Here
IGNOU June TEE 2021 Exam Dates Announced, Details Here
Online Classes Keep Students In Maharashtra's Slums Far From Studies
Online Classes Keep Students In Maharashtra's Slums Far From Studies
AKTU Even Semester Exams Will Be Held Online, Confirms University
AKTU Even Semester Exams Will Be Held Online, Confirms University
.......................... Advertisement ..........................